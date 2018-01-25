Maine band the Ghost of Paul Revere was on ‘Conan’ Wednesday night

Maine band the Ghost of Paul Revere appeared on “Conan” on TBS on Wednesday, Jan. 24, performing their song “Montreal” from their new album “Monarch.” They were joined by fellow Mainer Andrew Hodgkins on drums, former drummer for Portland band As Fast As.

The Ghost of Paul Revere, comprised of Griffin Sherry, Max Davis and Sean McCarthy, is a “holler folk” band formed in 2011 by the three childhood friends, who all grew up in the York County town of Buxton. They have released three albums, including the 2013 EP “North,” the 2014 full-length “Believe,” and 2017’s “Monarch,” showcasing their passionate, harmonic, foot-stompin’ take on contemporary Americana music.

The band next plays in Maine on Thursday, Feb. 8 at the Camden Opera House.

Emily Burnham

About Emily Burnham

Emily Burnham is a Maine native, UMaine graduate, proud Bangorian and a writer and editor for Bangor Metro Magazine, the Weekly and the Bangor Daily News, where she's worked since 2004. She reports on everything from local bands to local food to all the cool things going on in the Greater Bangor area. In her quest for stories, she's seen countless concerts and plays, been lobster fishing, interviewed celebrities, hung out with water buffalo and played in a ukulele orchestra. She's interested in everything that happens in Maine. Albums for review are accepted digitally only; please no CDs.