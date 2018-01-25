Maine band the Ghost of Paul Revere was on ‘Conan’ Wednesday night

Maine band the Ghost of Paul Revere appeared on “Conan” on TBS on Wednesday, Jan. 24, performing their song “Montreal” from their new album “Monarch.” They were joined by fellow Mainer Andrew Hodgkins on drums, former drummer for Portland band As Fast As.

The Ghost of Paul Revere, comprised of Griffin Sherry, Max Davis and Sean McCarthy, is a “holler folk” band formed in 2011 by the three childhood friends, who all grew up in the York County town of Buxton. They have released three albums, including the 2013 EP “North,” the 2014 full-length “Believe,” and 2017’s “Monarch,” showcasing their passionate, harmonic, foot-stompin’ take on contemporary Americana music.

The band next plays in Maine on Thursday, Feb. 8 at the Camden Opera House.