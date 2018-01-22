‘The Daily Show’ host Trevor Noah coming to Portland

Comedian Trevor Noah performs on stage during the 11th Annual Stand Up for Heroes benefit, presented by the New York Comedy Festival and The Bob Woodruff Foundation, at the Theater at Madison Square Garden on Tuesday, Nov. 7, 2017, in New York. (Photo by Brent N. Clarke/Invision/AP)

Trevor Noah, host of “The Daily Show” on Comedy Central, will stop at Portland’s Merrill Auditorium on his latest stand up comedy tour, with a show set for Friday, March 16. Tickets for the show start at $45 and go on sale via porttix.com on Friday, Jan. 26.

Noah started hosting “The Daily Show” in September 2015, after more than a decade as an actor and stand-up comic in his native South Africa and in the U.S. He has released nine comedy specials and his first book, “Born a Crime: Stories From a South African Childhood,” came out in Sept, 2016 and was a New York Times bestseller.

For more information, visit waterfrontconcerts.com.

