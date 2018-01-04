The Weekender, Jan. 5-7: You’re going to need a lot of hygge for this weekend

via GIPHY

Hygge. It’s a concept that’s become highly trendy in the U.S. in the past couple years, stemming from a Danish word for comfortable, convivial coziness, especially in winter. Not sure what it is? There’s a big story on it in this month’s issue of Bangor Metro Magazine, if you’re curious, a copy of which you can pick up at stores all over this fine state. And folks, we’re gonna need a whole pantsload of hygge this weekend, after the foot of snow we’re getting on Thursday, followed by the return of below zero temps.

Get your hygge on in Maine this weekend, beginning Friday, with fun events across the state like a double bill featuring Portland’s own Zach Jones and Spencer Albee at Port City Music Hall in Portland, the Ocean Sol Jazz Sextet at One Longfellow Square in Portland, and a record release party for metal band Destination: Void, with guests Capture the Sun and Ripfence, at Geno’s Rock Club, also in Portland. It’s also First Friday Art Walk night in Portland, though methinks you’ll be walking rather carefully down those snowy, snowy streets. On Saturday in Portland, there’s two showings of “The Rocky Horror Picture Show” at 8 and 11 p.m. at One Longfellow Square; bring your costumes; elsewhere, punk bands Nuclear Bootz, the Bumbling Woohas and Lug are at Bayside Bowl, and there’s a Pearl Jam tribute night at Portland House of Music and Events.

If you’re thinking about taking in a film, this is the time of year to see those Oscar-worthy flicks. At Railroad Square Cinema in Waterville, take your pick from either “3 Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri,” “Molly’s Game,” “Darkest Hour” and “Wonder Wheel,” while at Reel Pizza in Bar Harbor, “Wonder” and “Coco” are both playing. At Bangor Mall Cinemas, “Darkest Hour” and “All The Money In the World” are all showing. “The Disaster Artist” screens all weekend at the Strand Theatre in Rockland, while at the Nickelodeon in Portland, selections like “Lady Bird” and “I, Tonya” accompany some of the aforementioned films. And, of course, “Star Wars: The Last Jedi,” if you haven’t seen it yet. It’s basically everywhere.

What’s good on the TV this weekend? Glad you asked. On Netflix, their newly-acquired series “Comedians in Cars Getting Coffee” with Jerry Seinfeld premieres on Friday. Over on Hulu, the first episode of the new season of “The X-Files” premieres Friday — technically, it premiered on actual Fox TV on Thursday, but I don’t watch broadcast TV or cable, so there you have it. And, if you’re really feeling super bingeworthy this weekend, and you have access to HBO, all eight movies in the Harry Potter franchise are now up for viewing on HBO GO or HBO Now. I can’t think of a better way to spend a snowed-in weekend, to be honest. Unless you like skiing or snowmobiling or ice fishing or other winter sports. In which case, man, you are one lucky so n’ so.