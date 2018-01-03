Shelves nearly empty of bread, milk and other goods ahead of Thursday’s blizzard

It’s a long-running joke that when a big storm is coming, Mainers head to the grocery store to buy bread and milk. Turns out, that is absolutely not a joke: it’s true. Here’s what those shelves looked like at the Hannaford Supermarket on Broadway in Bangor as of 4:30 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 3, the night before the big snowstorm predicted for Jan. 4.

It’s not just bread, however. People want more than that. For instance, they want water, in case the pipes freeze.

Pizza is fundamental too.

Soup is a natural choice.

And what’s soup without sandwiches?

Sometimes you need a little something extra to help you stay warm.

And there are some things you really cannot do without.