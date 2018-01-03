Shelves nearly empty of bread, milk and other goods ahead of Thursday’s blizzard

Bangor, , , , ,
By

It’s a long-running joke that when a big storm is coming, Mainers head to the grocery store to buy bread and milk. Turns out, that is absolutely not a joke: it’s true. Here’s what those shelves looked like at the Hannaford Supermarket on Broadway in Bangor as of 4:30 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 3, the night before the big snowstorm predicted for Jan. 4.

Want bread? Too bad!

No love for 1 percent? Well shoot.

It’s not just bread, however. People want more than that. For instance, they want water, in case the pipes freeze.

Gotta stay hydrated.

Pizza is fundamental too.

‘Za is a food group.

Soup is a natural choice.

Chicken noodle, of course.

And what’s soup without sandwiches?

Sometimes you need a little something extra to help you stay warm.

Don’t act like you’re not doing it either.

And there are some things you really cannot do without.

