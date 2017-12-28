Here are the Bangor Public Library’s top ten most checked out books of 2017

You can tell a lot about a group of people by the books they read. In Bangor’s case, plot twists, grim discoveries and thoughtful sleuthing are top on the minds of the people in 2017.

Bangor Public Library circulation director Barbara Higgins compiled a list of the top ten most checked out books of 2017, and all ten of them were mysteries or crime thrillers, murderous or otherwise. At the top of the list for adult books was “The Late Show” by Michael Connelly, his first book featuring Det. Renee Ballard as a main character, after more than 20 novels featuring either Harry Bosch or Mickey Haller. Also notable is the inclusion of Maine’s own Paul Doiron.

Here’s the list, sorted from least to most.

1. The Late Show / Michael Connelly

2. Knife Creek / Paul Doiron

3. Camino Island / John Grisham

4. House of Spies / Daniel Silva

5. Use of Force: A Thriller / Brad Thor

6. The Fallen / Ace Atkins

7. The Breakdown / B.A. Paris

8. Murder Games: A Thriller / James Patterson and Howard Roughan

9. Into the Water / Paula Hawkins

10. Come Sundown / Nora Roberts

For children’s books, Maine was again well represented, in the form of Chris Van Dusen, a Camden-based author and illustrator who had two books, “The Circus Ship” and “Learning to Ski with Mr. Magee” on the list. In the number one spot was “Mingo the Flamingo,” a hilarious book from animated movie designers Pete Oswald and Justin K. Thompson.

1. Mingo the Flamingo / Pete Oswald and Justin K. Thompson, authors and illustrators

2. The Best Pet of All / David LaRochelle, author, Hanako Wakiyama, illustrator

3. Marshall to the Rescue! / Ursula Ziegler-Sullivan, author, MJ Illustrations, illustrator

4. Where’s Waldo? The Fantastic Journey / Martin Handford, author and illustrator

5. Learning to Ski with Mr. Magee / Chris Van Dusen, author and illustrator

6. Froggy Eats Out / Jonathan London, author, Frank Remkiewicz, illustrator

7. I am an Amazon Warrior / Steve Korte, author, Lee Ferguson, illustrator

8. If My Love Were a Fire Truck: A Daddy’s Love Song / Luke Reynolds, author, Jeff Mack, illustrator

9. Duck in the Fridge / Jeff Mack, author and illustrator

10. The Circus Ship / Chris Van Dusen, author and illustrator