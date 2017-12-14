Photos of Mainers who really love ‘Star Wars’

This weekend brings the premiere of the latest chapter in the ongoing Star Wars saga: “The Last Jedi,” which opens nationwide Thursday evening. We thought we’d look back at some BDN photos and user-submitted snapshots of Star Wars fans over the past 40 years. If you’d like to send us your photos of you as a kid — or as an adult — enjoying the adventures of our favorite spacefaring warriors and pirates, shoot an email to eburnham@bangordailynews.com.
Let’s start with the early days — the original film, released in 1977.
Bangor area native Dan Fleming puts together the Tie fighter toy he got for his birthday in 1979. Fleming points out he is also wearing Superman underoos, as a testament to his nerd credentials.
In 1983 the BDN covered the premiere of “Return of the Jedi” in the Bangor area. Coverage of the premiere was paired with that of a church group’s event at the Brewer Auditorium.
The rest of the BDN story from 1983.
STANDING FOR ‘STAR WARS” Steven Lisa, 18, of Brooks and Rory Baldwin, 18, of Thorndike arrived at the Colonial Theater in Belfast at 6 a.m. Wednesday, May 15, 2002 to be first in line for the preview of the latest movie in the ”Star Wars” series, ”Attack of the Clones.” The two were first of about a dozen young adults at 3 p.m. Baldwin is the “Star Wars” fanatic, he admitted in between dueling with Lisa with imitation light sabers. ”I dragged him along,” he said. (BANGOR DAILY NEWS PHOTO BY TOM GROENING)
FANS OF THE FORCE Costumed “Star Wars” fans from Bangor High school – inlcuding Heather Hwalek (left) as Queen Amidala, Elias Rosenblatt (center) as han Solo and Jue Wang as Anakin Skywalker – attend the premiere of “Star Wars: Episode III – Revenge of the Sith” just after midnight today, May 19, 2005, at the cinemas of Bangor Mall 10. Midnight screenings of George Lucas’ latest film were held across the country. (BANGOR DAILY NEWS PHOTO BY DENISE FARWELL)
The Bangor City Council recognized R2D2 for his charitable work during a meeting in December 2015. Paul Bussiere of Orrington (right) built the replica droid from 2003 to 2008. He controls its movement and sounds using remote controls. Bussiere has been taking his creation to area schools to raise interest in robotics and hospitals to lift children’s spirits. R2D2 and Bussiere recently attended the premiere of the new “Star Wars” film, where more than $500 was raised for Spruce Run and the Children’s Miracle Network. When asked for comment, R2 said, “Whistle, beep boop bip.” Nick McCrea|BDN
Baxter Koziol (left) and William Hessian chat before going to see “Star Wars: The Force Awakens” on Thursday night at Nickelodeon Cinemas in Portland. Troy R. Bennett | BDN
Catherine Roberts (left) chats with Amanda Anderson (center) and Stephen Salstead during the opening night of “Star Wars: The Force Awakens” Thursday at the Bangor Mall Cinemas 10 in Bangor. Ashley L. Conti | BDN