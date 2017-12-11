Stephen King’s ‘Pet Sematary’ to receive 2019 remake

Cover art for Stephen King’s “Pet Sematary,” published by Simon & Schuster

Thirty years after the original 1989 was released, a movie reboot of the Stephen King horror classic “Pet Sematary” is now set to be released in April 2019, according to an announcement last week by Paramount.

“Pet Sematary” will be directed by up-and-coming horror filmmaking team Kevin Kolsch and Dennis Widmyer, with a script adapted from King’s novel by David Kajganich (“A Bigger Splash,” the upcoming remake of Dario Argento’s “Suspiria”) and Jeff Buhler (“The Midnight Meat Train”).

“Pet Sematary” is tentatively set for an April 19, 2019 release date, though a lot can change between now and then. No word on whether or not this version of the story will be shot in Maine — King famously stipulated that the original film had to be shot in the state, with most of the movie shot in the Bangor area and in locations around Hancock County.

“IT” director Andy Muschietti and producer Barbara Muschietti said over the summer that they’d hope to produce and direct an adaptation, but after last week’s announcement, that does not appear to be happening.

If you’re a big fan of the book and movie, however, your chance to buy the Orrington house where King was inspired to write the story has passed — the house was sold over the fall.

