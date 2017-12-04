Waterfront Concerts announces first two Bangor shows for 2018

Waterfront Concerts today announced today the first two shows in Bangor for the 2018 season — one of the most beloved comedians in the country and two classic rock bands.

Comedian Jim Gaffigan is set to perform at the Cross Insurance Center in Bangor on Sunday, May 6. Gaffigan, a Grammy-nominated comic and bestselling author, has released ten albums of comedy and starred on his own TV show, “The Jim Gaffigan Show,” in 2015 and 2016. Tickets for Gaffigan’s show go on sale on Dec. 8 via Ticketmaster, and are priced between $35 and $75.

The first concert for the Darling’s Waterfront Pavilion was also announced. Foreigner, Whitesnake and Jason Bonham’s Led Zeppelin Experience are set to perform on Friday, June 15. The 25-date Juke Box Heroes Tour will kick off in Bangor. Tickets for the concert go on sale via Ticketmaster on Dec. 8 and start at $29.50 for lawn seats.

More Waterfront Concerts in Bangor will be announced in the coming weeks.