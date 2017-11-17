We’re looking for your stories and photos of the Bangor Mall in the 80s and 90s

If you grew up in eastern Maine in the 1980s or ’90s, going to the Bangor Mall was likely one of the highlights of your young life. The arcade. The record stores. Restaurants. Places to buy posters and t-shirts and gag gifts and candles. And, perhaps best of all — seeing other people your own age, from other towns, in a non-school setting.

We’re looking for your photos, your stories and your memories of the time when mall culture was in full swing across the U.S. Were you a mall rat? What was your favorite store? Where did you come from and how did you get there? We’d especially like photos — surprisingly, photos of the mall from that era are rather scarce. We’d love to get a photo of Chess King. Or Yogurtime and Salad Too.

Please send whatever you’ve got to eburnham@bangordailynews.com no later than 5 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 19. We’ll run a story just before Thanksgiving. Happy shopping!