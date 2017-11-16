The Weekender, Nov. 17-19: A jam-packed weekend of fun in Bangor

1. It’s a jam-packed Friday night in Bangor this weekend. Earlier in the evening, there’s a premiere screening of Maine-made, Bangor-set horror film “Sleep Eaters,” at 7:30 p.m. at Spotlight Cinemas in Orono. The Bangor Contra Dance is set for 8 p.m. at the UU Church on Park Street, and Celtic band Childsplay performs at the Gracie Theatre at Husson University. Later on, local band Ratleg plays a record release show with guests Mannequin Republic and Superstition at the Bangor Arts Exchange, the Trisha Mason Band is at Paddy Murphy’s, Allison Bankston and Hippie Soup are at Nocturnem Drafthaus, and songwriter Joan Kennedy plays at the Sea Dog. Up in Orono, the Tough End String Band plays at Black Bear Brewing. On Saturday, the Cross Insurance Center plays host to the super-mega-sold out Elton John concert. Elsewhere, August West and Friends are at Paddy’s, songwriter Lindsay Mower plays at Nocturnem, Kris Rodgers and the Dirty Gems play at the Sea Dog, and there’s a Norumbega Collective reading by PJ Carlisle and Katie Jean Shinkle at the Bangor Arts Exchange, followed by Emo Night, a night of covers of your favorite emo and pop-punk classics by local musicians.

2. There are three fabulous Americana shows Friday night in Portland — banjo heroes Bela Fleck and Abigail Washburn are at the State Theatre, Lukas Nelson and the Promise of the Real and Nikki Lane are at Port City Music Hall, and Maine duo Aztec Two-Step are at One Longfellow Square. Elsewhere that night, Roots Rhythm & Dub are at Portland House of Music, the Christopher Jacques Trio, Mirth and the Rupert Selection are at Empire, Rest Assured and Forget Forget play at Bayside Bowl, and the Prozacs, Port City Saints, Sonic Libido and Not30 are at Geno’s. On Saturday, Red Hot and Ladylike burlesque takes the stage at Port City Music Hall, Hayley Jane and the Primates are at Portland House of Music, songwriter Griffin House is at One Longfellow, Gaelynn Lea and Tom Kovacevic are at Space Gallery, Andrew Bailie and Phantom Vanity are at Bayside Bowl, and Feral, Conclave, Garroted and Bloodborn are at Geno’s. On Sunday, Scott Bradlee’s Postmodern Jukebox is at the State Theatre, Saint Motel and Gibbz are at Port City Music Hall, and songwriter Seth Glier is at One Longfellow.

3. In Rockland this weekend, on Friday night there’s an intimate show from Emily Saliers of the Indigo Girls at the Strand Theatre, Cindy Millar and the By the Bay Jazz Trio perform at Rock City Coffee, and Session Americana plays at 8 p.m. at the Yellow Barn on Winter Street. On Saturday, the Ale House String Band plays at Rock City Coffee, and epic 90s cover band Hello Newman rocks out at the Myrtle Street Tavern.

4. Looking for something fun and family friendly to do with the kids? The Grand Theatre in Ellsworth is the place to be. All weekend, the theater presents “Alice Down the Rabbit Hole,” an original adaptation of the “Alice in Wonderland,” Friday and Saturday at 7 p.m. and Sunday at 2 p.m. Earlier in the day on Saturday, there’s a 4 p.m. singalong screening of Disney’s “The Little Mermaid.” Further south, next week is the very first week of ice skating at Thompson’s Point in Portland; hours are 3 to 9 p.m. during the week, and 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. on the weekends.

5. Finally, since it’s the last weekend before the holiday season truly begins, now would be a great time to do all the things you want to do before your weekends are fully absorbed with family gatherings, shopping, kid’s stuff, parties and other holiday-related activities. Hike? Clean? TV? Sleep for 12 hours? Up to you!