Stephen and Owen King and Joe Hill are all on the New York Times bestseller list right now

In what’s a first for the Kings, three out of five members of the family are all on the New York Times bestseller list as of this week.

Stephen King and his youngest son, Owen, collaborated on the highly entertaining horror yarn “Sleeping Beauties,” about a mysterious mystical occurrence that puts all the women of the world to sleep — and if they wake up, well, watch out. That book came out on Sept. 26 and immediately shot to the top of the hardcover fiction list; it still remains at number four, five weeks in.

Meanwhile, Joe Hill, the eldest of the King kids, last week released “Strange Weather,” a collection of four novellas about the supernatural and horrific. It debuted this week at number nine on the hardcover fiction charts.

This means, for the first time ever, Stephen, Owen and Joe are all on the bestseller list simultaneously. Tabitha King has also had NYT bestsellers, including 1997’s “Survivor,” and has long been working on a new novel — so you never know. Four out of five could end up there someday. For the King family, writing is genetic.