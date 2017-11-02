The Weekender, Nov. 3-5: Improv comedy, adult prom and ELECTRICITY!

1. Well, that was a week, huh? Now that power’s been restored to the majority of people — still around 140,000 customers to go, however, as of Thursday afternoon — life can get (sort of) back to normal. If you’re not setting up a shrine to the power workers that got the lights back on for us this weekend, here are some other fun things to do. On Friday night in Bangor, it’s 80s Prom Night at the Bangor Arts Exchange — grab your pouffiest dress and ugliest tux (see above photo) and dance the night away. Elsewhere, the Bill Barnes Jazz Trio plays at Nocturnem Drafthaus, Analog Salad is at Paddy Murphy’s, songwriter/visual artist duo Pocket Vinyl will screen their documentary, “Drive Play Sleep,” at 7:30 p.m. at COESPACE, and up in Orono, Stesha Cano plays at Woodman’s and the Itinerant Visitors are at Black Bear Brewing. It’s also night one of two nights of the fourth annual Improv ME Festival, featuring eight different improv groups from all over New England, with sessions at 8 p.m. Friday and 5 and 8 p.m. Saturday at the Next Generation Theatre in Brewer. On Saturday, Rock Revelation plays at the Downunder Club at Seasons, Freevolt plays at Paddy’s, and the Brian Sirois Quartet plays at Nocturnem. On Sunday, the a capella vocal group The King’s Singers perform at 7 p.m. at the Collins Center for the Arts.

2. It’s First Friday Art Walk night once again in Portland, so after you’re done poking around town, take your pick from one of these fine events. There are two fun cover nights around, including Led Zeppelin tribute band Lez Zeppelin at Port City Music Hall, and a The Band tribute band at One Longfellow Square. Elsewhere, the David Bromberg Quintet is at Portland House of Music, it’s comedy night at 7 p.m. followed by the Throwback Night dance party at Empire, Freevolt and Jordan Kaulback are at Bayside Bowl, Paper Castles and Tall Horse play at the Apohadion, and Primitive Man, Bell Witch, Shabti and Scrotal Tear play at Geno’s. On Saturday, there’s yet another tribute night with a local Fleetwood Mac tribute at Portland House of Music. There are two cool shows from indie stars, including Hamilton Leithauser and Courtney Marie Andrews at Port City Music Hall and a sold-out show from Tune-Yards and Miss Eaves at the Space Gallery. Elsewhere, Zach Deputy is at Aura, there’s a local songwriter’s showcase at Empire with Dominic Lavoie, Dan Tedesco, Pete Rossi and Joel Thetford, and at Bayside Bowl, there’s a night of garage rock with Dust Clouds of Mars, El Grande and Tiger Bomb. On Sunday, Turkuaz and The Suffers are at Port City Music Hall.

3. In midcoast Maine this weekend, Friday in Rockland, George Stephens and Kathy Westra play folk songs at Rock City Coffee, while acoustic rockers Hilton Park are at the Unity College Center for the Performing Arts. On Saturday, Sam Ladd and Right Out Straight play at Bowen’s Tavern in Belfast, Jonathan Edwards plays at the Camden Opera House, Willie Watson, formerly of Old Crow Medicine Show, performs at the Strand Theatre in Rockland, Hilton Park is at Rock City Coffee, and Mid Life Crisis play at Trackside Station, also in Rockland.

4. It’s November, and you know what that means — it’s craft fair and hunter’s breakfast season! Before you go out to stalk your big buck this Saturday, get a belly full of flapjacks and sausage at places like (starting at 4 a.m.) the Hartland Volunteer Fire Department, the Eddington Salmon Club, or (starting at 5 a.m.) the Prospect Community Club and the Bucksport United Methodist Church. Craft fairs? We’ve got them, at churches all over the place — too many to fully list here, but lucky for you there are lots of them listed on the BDN’s events page. Happy hunting!

5. Other interesting events this weekend include two screenings of the annual Wild and Scenic Film Festival, an annual touring festival of nature films, with screenings at 3 p.m. Saturday at the University of Southern Maine’s Abromson Center, and 4 p.m. at the Colonial Theatre in Belfast. Also this weekend is the annual Culturefest at UMaine, a day-long family-friendly celebration of world cultures, with lots of delicious food, dance, music, crafts and a fashion show, set for 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Student Recreation Center on campus.