The Weekender, Oct. 27-29: More Halloween events than you can shake a pumpkin at!

1. If you’ve read my blog or followed whatever I write for the past however long it’s been (COUGH a really long time) you know that I’m basically obsessed with Halloween. It’s my favorite holiday. Christmas doesn’t even come close, for me. So the next five days are a big deal for me. In Bangor this weekend, on Friday night, there’s the first Wax On DJ dance party at the new Bangor Arts Exchange, in a hip hop battle between the Dirty South and the Midwest. There’s also a concert from Celtic band Barrule at the Hammond Street Congregational Church at 7 p.m., it’s vinyl night at Nocturnem Drafthaus, Jordan Kaulback is at Paddy Murphy’s, the Tyler Healy Band is at the Sea Dog, and at the Gracie Theatre at Husson, there’s “Clockwork Mysteries,” a unique touring theatrical experience, at 7:30 p.m. In Orono, the O’Harrows play at Woodman’s, and illusionist Jason Bishop is at the Collins Center for the Arts. On Saturday, Wait and Capture the Sun are at the Bangor Arts Exchange, Sonja Hannington is at Nocturnem, Eightysomething is at the Downunder Club at Seasons, the Jacob Smalley Band is at the Sea Dog. Just assume that you’ll want to wear Halloween costumes to all of this.

2. Down Portland way, on Friday night, Amos Lee and Mutlu are at the State Theatre, Fat Knuckle Freddy, Clara Junken and Meanmugg are at Portland House of Music, Dub Apocalypse and Raging Brass Reggae are at Bayside Bowl, and Frank Carlberg and Ourbigband at the Space Gallery. On Saturday, take your pick from Josh Ritter and the Royal City Band with Good Old War at the State Theatre, the Awesome at Portland House of Music, Curse, Hopeless Losers and Hazelcrust at Geno’s, or Reks, Ben Shorr and lots more local hip hop at Bayside Bowl. On Sunday, Matt Schofield plays at One Longfellow Square.

3. For specific Halloween-centric nightlife events, there’s seriously tons to choose from, north and south. In Bangor on Saturday night, Paddy Murphy’s hosts its annual Halloween bash featuring live music from the Blast Addicts, and in Orono, DJs IBG and BCKWLD are at Woodman’s for their annual Halloween party. In Portland, there’s Covered in Bees, Johnny Cremains and Pigboat at Empire Friday night, while on Saturday, there’s Purple Brainz Prince Halloween tribute at Port City, Vapors of Morphine and Seepeoples Saturday night at Empire, the Geno’s Halloween party with Hessian, Problems with Dragons and Drivetrain, and the annual Space Gallery Halloween party, with local musicians dressed up and playing as The Cure, Siouxsie and the Banshees, the Cocteau Twins and the Replacements.

4. But wait, there’s more! In Bangor, Penobscot Theatre’s production of “Misery” continues all weekend, and on the Bangor Waterfront, there’s the annual Zombie Walk, set for 3 p.m. Saturday. The Zombie Walk is happening at the same times as the Downtown Bangor Trick or Treating event, so look out for adorable children alongside the walking dead. Ever so slightly afield, there’s the annual Kenduskeag Haunted House at the ballfield in Kenduskeag, set for 7 to midnight Friday and Saturday. At UMaine on Friday night, there’s a Trick or Trot at 6 p.m. at Witter Farm, and the annual Haunted Trails event on the UMaine bike trails behind the rec center. The Old Town-Orono YMCA hosts the “Haunted Y” event, starting at 8 p.m. Saturday. In Hermon, it’s Stephen King Weekend at the Bangor Drive In, with a double feature of “Carrie” and “Misery” on both Friday and Saturday starting at 6:30 p.m. And don’t forget — the granddaddy of them all in the Bangor region, the annual Fright at the Fort at Fort Knox State Park in Prospect, starts at sundown on Friday, Saturday and Sunday.

5. OK, fine. Halloween’s not everyone’s cup of tea. I get it. There’s other stuff to do, though, like Winterport Open Stage’s production of “Love, Loss and What I Wore” at Wagner Middle School, opening this weekend in Winterport. Or, why not stay in and watch TV with your bah humbug self? There’s a ton of great new stuff out there in streaming land, like Netflix’s popular crime series “Mindhunter,” the absolutely filthy but hilarious “Big Mouth,” also on Netflix, new superhero series like “Inhumans” and “The Gifted,” and, of course, season two of “Stranger Things,” which is actually pretty Halloween-y, soooo… sorry?