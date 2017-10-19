The Weekender, Oct. 20-22: Bangor Symphony gets spooky, Frankenstein in Belfast, and more

1. In Bangor Friday night, poet Vi Khi Nao reads at the Bangor Arts Exchange at 7 p.m., the Wyatt Jenkins Band is at Paddy Murphy’s, Allison Bankston and Hippie Soup are at Nocturnem Drafthaus, and in Orono, Wyld Lyfe plays at Woodman’s. On Saturday, Paraween, the annual dance showcase from local progressive bellydance troupe the Haus of Paradigm, performs at 7 p.m. at Hollywood Casino. Later that night, there’s Fire & Ice at Paddy’s, Adam Babcock at Nocturnem, Souled Out at the Downunder Club at Seasons, and the Skyliners Big Band at the Next Generation Theatre in Brewer. On Sunday, the Bangor Arts Exchange hosts local hardcore with ATHOI, Wolves Among Sleep and Sleepspirit, and at the Collins Center for the Arts, the Bangor Symphony Orchestra kicks off its 122nd season with a 3 p.m. performance that includes spooky classical favorites like “Night on Bald Mountain” and “Symphony Fantastique.”

2. In Portland Friday night, welcome the return of local legends Murcielago, with Scissorfight and Roadsaw at Port City Music Hal. There’s also the Fogcutters Big Band at Portland House of Music, the Worst, the Silks and Cape Cannons at Empire, Spellcheck and Sea Level at One Longfellow Square, a dance party with DJ El Shupacabra at Bayside Bowl, and Eyes on Satellites, ATHOI, Wolves Among Sleep and False Ambitions at Geno’s. AND it’s night one of two nights of Dan Savage’s Hump! Film Festival, Friday and Saturday at the Space Gallery. On Saturday, there’s Americana band Cabinet at Port City Music Hall, jam band Gorilla Finger Dub at Portland House of Music, Laura Cortese and the Dance Cards at One Longfellow, the Noonday Crawlers and Stupid Robot at Bayside Bowl, and Ogre, Big Meat Hammer and Nuclear Bootz at Geno’s. On Sunday, there’s the sold-out show from Queens of the Stone Age at the State Theatre, there’s Holly Bowling at Port City Music Hall, Sinkane and the Kominas at Space Gallery, Jefferson Starship and Mark Farner at Aura (yes, you read that right), and local metal with Bewitcher, Malleus and Apollyon at Geno’s.

3. In midcoast Maine this weekend, on Friday night, roots duo Married With Chitlins plays at Rock City Coffee in Rockland. On Saturday, songwriter Cheryl Wheeler with guest Kenny White is at the Strand Theatre in Rockland, the Tune Squad is at Trackside Station, also in Rockland, and it’s storytelling night at 7 p.m. at Waterfall Arts in Belfast.

4. There are lots of cool theatrical happenings of all different stripes happening in Maine this weekend, including Midcoast Actor’s Studio premiere of “Frankenstein,” a brand new adaptation written by local playwright and actor Erik Perkins, which is set for 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday and 2 p.m. Sunday at the Crosby Center in Belfast. It’s also weekend two of Penobscot Theatre’s “Misery,” with performances at 8 p.m. Friday and Saturday and 3 p.m. Sunday. In Portland, Pie Man Theatre presents “An Evening In Hell,” featuring Jean Paul Sartre’s one-act play “No Exit” with a sequel to that play, “Hell Is,” by Pie Man playwright Josh Brassard, at Mayo Street Arts, 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday and 2 p.m. Sunday. And at St. Lawrence Arts, also in Portland, Good Theatre presents “Sex With Strangers,” 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday and 2 p.m. Sunday.

5. For festivals this weekend, in Blue Hill, there’s the annual Word Festival, a literary arts festival featuring events like as a talk with Jonathan Lethem and Laura Miller at 7 p.m. at Emlen Hall in Blue Hill; workshops on art and activism, recording stories, nature writing for kids, memoir writing and young adult fiction; a poetry slam, a poetry crawl at local bars, and a book sale. For more info, visit wordfestival.org. For foodies and wine lovers, Bangor Uncorked is set for 5 to 8 p.m. Saturday at the Cross Insurance Center, with wine, music, shopping and more. And for those already in the Halloween spirit, there’s Ghostport in Bucksport, with a kid’s costume parade at 10 a.m., pumpkin trebuchet launching, a jack o’ lantern contest, and of course, FRIGHT AT THE FORT, everybody’s favorite haunted Revolutionary War-era fort, at Fort Knox State Park in Prospect.