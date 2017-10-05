5 Things To Do This Weekend, Oct. 6-8: Take a ride in a pumpkin built for two

1. Happy fall! Friday marks not only the last Downtown Bangor Art Walk of the year, but also the kickoff for ARTober, Bangor’s month of the arts. There’s a showcase of area performers and visual artists from 5 to 9 p.m. at the new Bangor Arts Exchange on Exchange Street, as well as lots of cool art to see at places like COESPACE, a chalk art garden at WRBC Architects, and the new exhibits at the UMaine Museum of Art. Also that evening, there’s Bill Barnes Jazz Trio at Nocturnem Drafthaus, Fules Gold at Paddy Murphy’s, and in Orono, there’s Andrew Bailie at Black Bear Brewing. On Saturday, the Adam Babcock Band is at Paddy’s, Ryan Carney is at Nocturnem, and there’s standup comedy at the Downunder Club at Seasons, featuring Dennis Fogg, Rob Steen and Tom Hayes. On Sunday, the Broadway tour of “Jersey Boys” is set for the Cross Center.

2. Wouldn’t you know it, it’s also art walk night in Portland too! After all the walking and art-ing, take your pick from shows like Matisyahu at State Theatre, the Dead Sessions at Port City Music Hall, the Jamie McLean Band at Portland House of Music, standup comedy with Alan Richardson at Empire, followed by the Throwback dance party, and Crushed Out, Worried Well and Wise Old Moon at Bayside Bowl. On Saturday, there’s Spafford at Port City Music Hall, Keller Williams at Aura, West End Blend at Portland House of Music, Pretty Sad, John Hughes Radio and Beautiful/Weird at Empire, a Neil Young tribute night at One Longfellow Square, and improv comedy with Running With Scissors and Self IMPROVment at Mayo Street Arts. On Sunday, there’s the sold-out Modest Mouse and Mass Gothic show at the State Theatre, and there’s Alter Funk, Stop Tito Collective and Hambone at Portland House of Music.

3. Friday night on the Midcoast, songwriter Putnam Smith plays at Rock City Coffee in Rockland, and in Belfast, the Belfast Maskers premiere their production of “On Golden Pond” at the First Church. On Saturday morning, the Church Street Festival, an annual parade, craft fair and celebration of community is set for Belfast, and on Saturday night, People of Earth play at Rock City. On Sunday night, Maine comedy legend Bob Marley is at the Camden Opera House

4. Two fun fall festivals this weekend. On the Midcoast, the Damariscotta Pumpkinfest, featuring giant pumpkin carving, pumpkin chucking, street food, music, and pumpkin boat races in Damariscotta Harbor, at noon on Monday. In Gardiner, the Swine and Stein Oktoberfest is set for Saturday afternoon, with tons of Maine beer, delicious porky goodness, live music, games and more.

