5 Things To Do This Weekend, Sept. 29-Oct. 1: Couldn’t stand the weather

1. Now, I’m generally the kind of person that prefers warmer weather to colder. But even I found the oppressive, heavy, 90-degree weather of the past five days to be a bit much. Thankfully, we’re somewhat back to normal this weekend — just in time for both indoor and outdoor shenanigans. In Bangor Friday night, the brand-new Bangor Arts Exchange, located in the third-floor ballroom on Exchange Street in downtown, hosts its first regular show, with Maine metal bands Holy Filth, Hessian and Ratleg set for 8 p.m. Elsewhere, Analog Salad is at Paddy Murphy’s, Mes Amis are at Nocturnem Drafthaus, and guitarist Rob Benton is at the Sea Dog. In Brewer, improv troupe the Focus Group performs at the Next Generation Theatre, and up in Orono, Sassquatch is at Woodman’s, and the Napper Tandies are at Black Bear Brewing. On Saturday, there’s a really big show at the Bangor Arts Exchange when Maine rapper Spose takes the stage. Also that evening, Koostix is at Paddy’s, Piedmont is at Nocturnem, Lucie and the Undercover Band is at the Sea Dog, and The Beautiful Ones, a Prince tribute show with Dean Ford, is at the Downunder Club at Seasons.

2. This weekend in Portland brings the third annual Waking Windows, a two-day celebration of indie rock and hip hop, taking over a number of venues throughout town. Some of the many artists featured include Milo, No BS Brass Band, O’Death, Xenia Rubinos, Loone, Rough Francis, Open Mike Eagle, Marissa Nadler, Sammus, Olga Bell, Ava Luna, Peter Broderick, Toughcats and Tredici Bacci, as well as many local bands and artists. A full list of shows at places like the State Theatre, Space Gallery, Bayside Bowl, Empire, the Portland Museum of Arts and many more. A full list of events can be found on Facebook. Other non-WW events around town include, on Friday night, Kat Wright and the Indomitable Soul Band at Portland House of Music, Shokazoba and Akela Moon at Empire, poetry and music with Kifah Abdulla at Mayo Street Arts, and the Maine Outdoor Film Festival at One Longfellow Square. On Saturday, there’s the Five of the Eyes record release with Mirth, KGFREEZE and In The Presence of Wolves at Portland House of Music, there’s Tiger Bomb and Watts and the Connection at Bayside Bowl, there’s the Goldenoak record release with Appleseed Collective at One Longfellow, and it’s Middle Eastern music night at Mayo Street Arts.

3. Hancock County and Downeast Maine host some pretty unique events this weekend, including the Chekhov Festival at the Barn Arts Collective in Bass Harbor — a five-day celebration of playwright Anton Chekhov, which started Tuesday and continues through Saturday, with a Chekhov short film festival, performances of “The Seagull” and “Three Sisters,” and “The Hummm,” a new theatrical experience inspired by Chekhov. For more information, visit the Barn Arts website. In Bucksport, the annual International Maritime Film Festival is at the Alamo Theatre, with films about boats, boats and more boats. Elsewhere, Acadia Trad School hosts Celtic trio Open the Door for Three at Moore Community Center in Ellsworth, and songwriter David Dodson and the Lowdowns are at Hammond Hall in Winter Harbor, both on Friday.

4. As my lovely colleague Aislinn Sarnacki reported earlier this week, it’s the fall edition of Great Maine Outdoor Weekend, and there are loads of fun events set for scenic spots all over the state, and for all ages and ability levels. Guided hikes, paddling trips, mushroom identification workshops, rock climbing courses and more are just some of the good stuff planned. Check out Ace’s post for more information, or check out the Great Maine Outdoor Weekend website.

5. Finally, right now, farmer’s markets are full to bursting with the bounty of late summer/early fall produce, and there are markets in just about every community from north to south. Get thee to your local market and get some farm-fresh fruit and veg! I’m hungry just thinking about it. Plus, now that it’s not 90 degrees out, it’ll be a lot more pleasant to mingle outside. I think it’s actually fall, finally!