The sequel to “IT” gets a tentative release date; you’re going to have to wait a bit to see it

With the total worldwide gross of the “IT” movie creeping towards $500 million, it was only a matter of time before a sequel would be announced. Tuesday morning, New Line and Warners Brothers did just that — and you’re going to have to wait two years to see it.

The two studios announced that Sept. 6, 2019 will be the tentative release date for an “IT” sequel — one that presumably will focus on the members of the Loser’s Club as adults, since this year’s “IT” told their stories as kids. Screenwriter Gary Dauberman will return to pen the sequel, but there’s no announcement as to whether or not director Andy Muschietti will return — though it certainly seems likely.

Have you seen “IT” yet? What did you think? Are you going to read King’s and his son Owen’s new book, “Sleeping Beauties,” out today, and which my esteemed colleague and constant reader John Holyoke reviewed? Is there any shortage of King news, ever?