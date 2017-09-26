City Drawers, lingerie and menswear shop, to open on Exchange Street in downtown Bangor

City Drawers, the Belfast women’s lingerie and sleepwear boutique, will open a new Bangor location later this fall. The Bangor shop will open on Exchange Street, in the block of buildings purchased by ANM Properties last year.

Since 2011, the shop, owned by Dee Bielenberg, has offered women’s underwear, lingerie and sleepwear, as well as custom bra-fittings and after hours private shopping events for bridal showers, birthdays and other special occasions. Additionally, Bielenberg opened in 2014 in Belfast Man on Main, a fine menswear clothing shop adjacent to City Drawers, that also offers custom-tailored suits and grooming products.

The Bangor shop will be called City Drawers, but will also offer the same array of men’s products offered at Man on Main, in addition to the women’s products.

“We have a lot of Bangor customers coming to Belfast, and I feel like it’s a totally underserved population, in terms of what we offer,” said Bielenberg. “I love the location, too. It’s a beautiful space, and it’s so close to other really complimentary businesses, like [Blush] bridal.”

City Drawers will be located in the second storefront in from the intersection of Exchange and State Streets. It will join other tenants in the Exchange Block, including the Bangor Symphony Orchestra and the Bangor Arts Exchange, financial planning firm Thompson-Hamel, and the recently announced Black Bear Brewing Co. tap room. Bielenberg anticipates an early November opening, in time for the holidays.