Downtown Bangor parking garage now sporting newly-designed banners

Last fall, the City of Bangor put out a call for designs from graphic artists, to create 16 30-foot banners to be hung on all four sides of the Garage at Pickering Square, to advertise the many dining, shopping, cultural and entertainment options in downtown. They received so many responses that the City chose to not just use one artist’s designs for the Garage — they used two artist’s designs, to create another set of new, smaller banners for downtown light poles.

The resulting designs have been hung over the past week, with Auburn resident Amanda Kahl’s designs hung on light poles a few weeks ago, and Milford resident R. Allen Berry’s designs installed this week on the Garage. Both were paid an honorarium for their work.

The artwork was to depict a cohesive look and feel but encompass elements of the City’s culture, history, and modern feel. After an extensive panel review of submissions received, two proposals were selected to move forward.

What do you think? I think they look pretty great; a nice spiffing up for the rather dreary-looking garage.