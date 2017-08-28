Stephen King has put a red balloon in his window in Bangor; is Pennywise there?

Bangor, Stephen King
By

A red balloon appeared in Stephen King’s window over the weekend.

As if to suggest that perhaps there is something to the idea that an evil, immortal supernatural being lives in the sewers of Bangor — excuse me, Derry! — Stephen King has hung the unofficial symbol of Pennywise in the window of his West Broadway home: a red balloon. You know, the harmless plaything Pennywise gives to children, before he snaps them up and consumes their life force? That ol’ thing.

We’re not sure when it appeared, but it’s there now, just a little over a week before the feature film adaptation of “IT” hits theaters. And it’s real creepy.

Man, that’s creepy.

King’s not the only one to get into the “IT” spirit. Gerald Winters, owner of the King-centric bookstore Gerald Winters and Son in downtown Bangor, has been showcasing Pennywise-themed decor for weeks now.

The exterior of Gerald Winters’ downtown Bangor store.

Have you seen any other King or “IT”-themed stuff around town? Post it in the comments below.

Emily Burnham

About Emily Burnham

Emily Burnham is a Maine native, UMaine graduate, proud Bangorian and a writer and editor for Bangor Metro Magazine, the Weekly and the Bangor Daily News, where she's worked since 2004. She reports on everything from local bands to local food to all the cool things going on in the Greater Bangor area. In her quest for stories, she's seen countless concerts and plays, been lobster fishing, interviewed celebrities, hung out with water buffalo and played in a ukulele orchestra. She's interested in everything that happens in Maine. Albums for review are accepted digitally only; please no CDs.