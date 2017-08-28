Stephen King has put a red balloon in his window in Bangor; is Pennywise there?

As if to suggest that perhaps there is something to the idea that an evil, immortal supernatural being lives in the sewers of Bangor — excuse me, Derry! — Stephen King has hung the unofficial symbol of Pennywise in the window of his West Broadway home: a red balloon. You know, the harmless plaything Pennywise gives to children, before he snaps them up and consumes their life force? That ol’ thing.

We’re not sure when it appeared, but it’s there now, just a little over a week before the feature film adaptation of “IT” hits theaters. And it’s real creepy.

King’s not the only one to get into the “IT” spirit. Gerald Winters, owner of the King-centric bookstore Gerald Winters and Son in downtown Bangor, has been showcasing Pennywise-themed decor for weeks now.

Have you seen any other King or “IT”-themed stuff around town? Post it in the comments below.