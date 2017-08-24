An immersive “IT” movie-themed haunted house is open right now in California

Going to see the new adaptation of Stephen King’s classic novel “IT” in the movies next month will be scary enough — for King fans and horror fans in California, they get to experience the menace of Pennywise first hand for the next few weeks. New Line and Warner Brothers have created an immersive haunted house, set at the corner of Hollywood and Vine in Los Angeles, taking participants through Georgie’s house

While there aren’t any photos up on the official “IT” experience website, Instagram users have posted lots of video and images of their trip through this faithful recreation of the Derry-set house.