5 Things To Do This Weekend, Aug. 25-27: Let’s hear it for the folks

1.It’s American Folk Festival weekend in Bangor! That, to me, means two things: we’re in the home stretch for summer, and I’ll be spending the vast majority of Saturday night at the dance pavilion. A full schedule of all the excellent music to be heard this weekend can be found online at americanfolkfestival.com. Elsewhere in town, the Focus Group bring the improv funnies at 8 p.m. at the Next Generation Theatre in Brewer, indie rock bands Weakened Friends and Partner play at the Central Gallery, it’s vinyl night at Nocturnem Drafthaus, and Lucie and the Undercover Rascals are at the Sea Dog. On Saturday, there’s a local metal show with Earthwyrm, Dying Mind, Widowmaker and Manic Abraxas at the Downunder Lounge at Seasons, the Bad Daddys are at Nocturnem, Between Dead Stations are at Paddy Murphy’s, and Stesha Cano is at the Sea Dog.

2. In Portland Friday night, electronic artist Bonobo is at the State Theatre with Mosart212, while at Aura, 80s band Extreme performs. Elsewhere, Wild Adriatic and the McLovins are at Port City Music Hall, the Noonday Crawlers CD release show is at Portland House of Music, Katie Matzell and Micromasse perform at One Longfellow Square, and there’s a benefit for local musician Elijah True, featuring Johnny Cremains, Uncertainty, Mouth Washington, Ossalot and Cryptic Overcast, at the Space Gallery. And don’t forget Tall Horse, Guthrie Galileo and Bison at Bayside Bowl, Crimewave, Trele the God and Fenimore at Geno’s, and Zeme Libre at Slab Pizza. On Saturday, there’s some local hip hop with Brzowski, Cescei Ramos, Spoken Nerd and Stay on Mars at the Space Gallery, there’s local bluegrass with Joe K. Walsh and Celia Woodsmith at One Longfellow, and the Summit Band and the Singepole Mountain Band are at Bayside Bowl.

3. On the Midcoast, New Orleans band Tuba Skinny plays at Thresher’s Brewing in Searsmont, while electronic duo Quantum is at Rock City Coffee, and Americana duo the Secret Sisters are at the Strand Theatre, both in Rockland. On Saturday, the Tune Squad continues a very busy weekend of music at Thresher’s, while songwriter Robin Lane is at Rock City Coffee, and the A Day In The Life Beatles Experience is at the Camden Opera House. On Sunday, the Juke Rockets Blues Band wrap up the weekend at Thresher’s Brewing.

4. Theatrically speaking, in the Bangor area, Some Theatre Company opens its production of the touching, hilarious play “The Boys Next Door,” with performances at 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday and 2 p.m. Saturday at the Keith Anderson Community Center in Orono. At Fort Knox State Park, Alison Chase Performance presents the immersive dance experience “No Plan B,” with performances at 8 p.m. Friday, Saturday and Sunday under a tent near the Penobscot Narrows Observatory. And in Stonington, Opera House Arts presents Shakespeare’s “Henry IV” at the Stonington Opera House, with shows at 7 p.m. Friday and Saturday and 4 p.m. Sunday.

5. What else? I mean, for Pete’s sake, it’s the last weekend in August. If there’s something you haven’t done this summer that you’re holding out for, do it now! Maybe not swimming, since it doesn’t look like it’s going to get any warmer than the low 70s this weekend. But all that other stuff. Enjoy!