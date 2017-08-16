Goo Goo Dolls cancel concert in Portland Wednesday night

The Goo Goo Dolls announced Wednesday morning that their show that evening at the Maine State Pier, with guest artist Phillip Phillips, would be canceled.

Lead singer Johnny Rzeznik said he lost his voice due to a cold, which was exacerbated by their show Tuesday night in Boston.

“[Thank you for] singing along with us tonight!” Rzeznik said in a message posted to fans in Boston and Portland. “I’m sorry, I have a cold and I lost my voice. I’m grateful you hung in with us. Thank you!”

All tickets for tonight’s show will be refunded at point of purchase.

If you purchased your tickets online or by phone with Ticketmaster directly, your refund will be processed automatically within 5 to 10 business days.

