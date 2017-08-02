#19hoursinbangor brings film writers to Bangor for an exclusive Stephen King tour

By

Yesterday, Aug. 1, Colombia Pictures, the producers of the new film adaptation of Stephen King’s “The Dark Tower,” sent a gaggle of movie writers, bloggers, podcasters and more on a whirlwind 19-hour press trip through Bangor — a.k.a. Derry, a.k.a. Bangor, a.k.a. the Queen City, site of countless King nightmares and dreamscapes. “The Dark Tower” is due out in theaters on Friday, Aug. 4.

Tasked with photographing their adventure with the hashtag #19hoursinbangor, folks from Nerdist, Cinema Blend, Birth.Movies.Death, ComingSoon.net, Collider and more boarded a private jet and landed at Bangor International Airport, and then went on a tour of the city, to check out real life places featured in fictional King books. The tour — led by Stu Tinker of Bangor’s SK Tours — took up most of the day yesterday, with lots of photos and other interesting anecdotes tweeted out by the participants.

Here are some of the highlights:

