19hoursinbangor brings film writers to Bangor for an exclusive Stephen King tour

Yesterday, Aug. 1, Colombia Pictures, the producers of the new film adaptation of Stephen King’s “The Dark Tower,” sent a gaggle of movie writers, bloggers, podcasters and more on a whirlwind 19-hour press trip through Bangor — a.k.a. Derry, a.k.a. Bangor, a.k.a. the Queen City, site of countless King nightmares and dreamscapes. “The Dark Tower” is due out in theaters on Friday, Aug. 4.

Tasked with photographing their adventure with the hashtag #19hoursinbangor, folks from Nerdist, Cinema Blend, Birth.Movies.Death, ComingSoon.net, Collider and more boarded a private jet and landed at Bangor International Airport, and then went on a tour of the city, to check out real life places featured in fictional King books. The tour — led by Stu Tinker of Bangor’s SK Tours — took up most of the day yesterday, with lots of photos and other interesting anecdotes tweeted out by the participants.

Here are some of the highlights:

Today, we are taking an exclusive tour of @StephenKing's hometown, the inspiration for many of his novels. Follow along at #19HoursInBangor! pic.twitter.com/WWoe6o3wPE — CinemaBlend (@CinemaBlend) August 1, 2017

Someone did their homework. The adventure begins tomorrow. Follow along on CinemaBlend's socials! #19HoursInBangor pic.twitter.com/016qnwGPTW — Sean O'Connell (@Sean_OConnell) August 1, 2017

We're in Bangor! We followed the rose, and are ready for a wild @StephenKing tour, followed by a @DarkTowerMovie screening! #19HoursInBangor pic.twitter.com/D9aLjIFj93 — CinemaBlend (@CinemaBlend) August 1, 2017

Even the AIRPORT we just landed in is a Stephen King reference. Any Langoliers fans in the house? #19HoursInBangor pic.twitter.com/WBjS25Zu9b — Victoria McNally (@vqnerdballs) August 1, 2017

Mt. Hope Cemetary where #StephenKing shot his cameo for the Pet Sematary movie. King also gets names for his stories here. #19HoursInBangor pic.twitter.com/p9KNoU7Ear — Max Evry (@maxevry) August 1, 2017

Ever wonder where the devil got his name? The real-life inspiration for Randall Flagg. #StephenKing has never been inside. #19HoursInBangor pic.twitter.com/tuceUUJFLC — Max Evry (@maxevry) August 1, 2017

So this is the actual storm drain that inspired Stephen King to write ItWELP TIME TO GO EVERYONE #19HoursInBangor pic.twitter.com/f2kYIbRNJm — Victoria McNally (@vqnerdballs) August 1, 2017

The trailer where #StephenKing's wife Tabby rescued his first novel CARRIE out of the trash and made him finish it. #19HoursInBangor pic.twitter.com/BuZgEjUQjr — Max Evry (@maxevry) August 1, 2017

Stephen King's gorgeous home. He upgraded a bit from that trailer. #19HoursInBangor pic.twitter.com/tmW51jRvCx — Haleigh Foutch (@HaleighFoutch) August 1, 2017