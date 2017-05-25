5 Things To Do This Weekend, May 26-28: Kicking it off with a bang

1. What’s good in the hood, people? It’s the unofficial kickoff to summer this weekend — even though it technically doesn’t start for a few more weeks — and most of us get a three day weekend, so bring on the fun times, y’all. Friday night in Bangor, take your pick from either vinyl night at Nocturnem Drafthaus, hip hop night at the Downunder Club at Seasons, with Reks, Javi, VII the Artist and Qezo, rockers Hunter at Paddy Murphy’s, or Stesha Cano and her Jerks at the Sea Dog. On Saturday, at 3 p.m. Central Maine Roller Derby takes on Aroostook Roller Derby at the Cross Insurance Center, and later that evening, the first — and likely biggest — Waterfront Concert of the season is Tool, which starts at 8 p.m. at the Darling’s Waterfront Pavilion. That night, Rotating Taps are at Nocturnem and the Adam Babcock Band is at Paddy’s. On Sunday, 58 Main hosts songwriter Kristen Andreassen with Jefferson Hamer and Shane Leonard.

2. In Portland this weekend, the summer outdoor concert season kicks off at Thompson’s Point in Portland this Friday, with a show from the XX with guest Kelela, and night one of two nights from the Disco Biscuits at the Maine State Pier. Later that night, enjoy Vapors of Morphine with guests Will Bradford and Pretty Sad at Empire, Jesse Cactus with Qi Hammer at Space Gallery, Antje Duvekot with Lena Rich at One Longfellow Square, Brazilian group Choro Luoco at Mayo Street Arts, or Sea Level, Forget Forget and Akela Moon at Bayside Bowl. On Saturday, Flogging Molly are at the State Theatre, Buffalo Tom perform at Port City Music Hall, Joel Thetford plays an album release show with guests at Empire, dance performance art group Super Happy Funtime perform at the Space Gallery, Kristen Andreassen at One Longfellow, Miss Maine Pinup Contest and Burlesque Show at Mayo Street Arts, and Dominic Lavoie and Talons of Spring are at Bayside Bowl.

3. Let’s start on the eastern side of the state, for your coastal shenanigans round up. Friday night on Mt. Desert Island, the legendary David Crosby plays at the beautiful Criterion Theatre in Bar Harbor; later that night, the Lompoc Cafe hosts the dance performance group Super Happy Funtime; in Ellsworth, Summit plays at Chummies, and in Winter Harbor, Bennett Konesni and Edith Gawler play at Hammond Hall. On Saturday night, Mondo Charlie play at Chummies, and the monthly contra dance is set for College of the Atlantic in Bar Harbor. Across the bay, in Rockland Friday night Vicky Andres and Life Itself play at Rock City Coffee, and on Saturday, blues guitarist Chris Thomas King plays at the Strand Theatre, and Married with Chitlins play at Rock City Coffee.

4. This weekend brings the fourth annual Bangor Comic & Toy Con, three days of pop culture everything set for Friday, Saturday and Sunday at the Cross Insurance Center in Bangor. Gaming, cosplay, films, vendors, artists, comic creators, writers, wrestling, live music and more. Guests include voice actor Jim Cummings, comedian Kel Mitchell, pro wrestlers the Honky Tonk Man, Greg “The Hammer” Valentine and Rhythm & Blues, actor Ernie Reyes, cosplay star Ani Mia and others. May I suggest attending this before you go see Tool? Now that’s a fun Saturday.

5. Can you believe it’s Memorial Day weekend already? If you’re lucky enough to have Monday off, there are, of course, parades and other events celebrating and honoring our lost veterans, in towns and cities across the state. There’s also nice things like free admission for Maine residents at Coastal Maine Botanical Gardens in Boothbay all weekend, the Bangor Drive-In’s two movie double headers (Guardians of the Galaxy 2 and the new Pirates of the Caribbean on screen one, Snatched and Baywatch on screen two), and the LL Bean Trail Running Festival at Pineland Farms in New Gloucester.