Mark Zuckerberg visits Millinocket; gives shout out to BPD’s Duck of Justice

Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg and his wife, Priscilla Chan, continued their honeymoon in Maine on Saturday, after an anniversary dinner at the Fiddlehead Restuarant in downtown Bangor. According to several posts on Saturday on Zuckerberg’s public Facebook page, the couple hiked around Katahdin and on the Appalachian Trail for part of the day Saturday. Chan even got a cool new hat.

Earlier in the evening, Zuckerberg posted a lengthier message about their time in Millinocket — after hiking and enjoying the area’s natural beauty, he and Chan met with local leaders in the Katahdin area, to discuss the region’s struggles, as well as its potential for growth and change. Millinocket and the Katahdin region have been a hot topic in Maine for years now, and in the past few weeks alone the recently designated Katahdin Woods & Waters National Monument has made national headlines, after President Trump ordered a review of national monument designations, and Governor LePage refused to put road signs for the monument up along I-95 and other roads.

You can read in full what Zuckerberg had to say below.

Public interest in Zuckerberg’s visit surged after he posted on Friday that he was traveling to “rural Maine” for he and his wife’s yearly honeymoon. Zuckerberg is apparently familiar with lots of things from the Bangor region, judging from a later post on Facebook.