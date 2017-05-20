Mark Zuckerberg vacationing in rural Maine; spotted dining Friday night in Bangor

Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg and his wife, Priscilla Chan, celebrated their fifth wedding anniversary this weekend. Each year, they’ve taken a honeymoon — not just the one right after the wedding, but a yearly trip, where they’ve reportedly traveled to France, Japan and to see “Hamilton” on Broadway.

This year, they chose another internationally beloved travel destination: rural Maine, as Zuck relayed in a sweet post on — where else? — Facebook.

While we don’t know where exactly the couple is staying or what they plan to do while they’re here, we do know one thing: They dined at The Fiddlehead Restaurant on Hammond Street in downtown Bangor.

Seeing as the Fiddlehead is one of Bangor’s most acclaimed restaurants, we’re pleased Zuck and Priscilla chose well. We hope he enjoyed Bangor’s 24 hour a day performance art installation right outside the Fiddlehead’s window, aka the summer-long construction project.

