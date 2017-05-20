Mark Zuckerberg vacationing in rural Maine; spotted dining Friday night in Bangor

Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg and his wife, Priscilla Chan, celebrated their fifth wedding anniversary this weekend. Each year, they’ve taken a honeymoon — not just the one right after the wedding, but a yearly trip, where they’ve reportedly traveled to France, Japan and to see “Hamilton” on Broadway.

This year, they chose another internationally beloved travel destination: rural Maine, as Zuck relayed in a sweet post on — where else? — Facebook.

While we don’t know where exactly the couple is staying or what they plan to do while they’re here, we do know one thing: They dined at The Fiddlehead Restaurant on Hammond Street in downtown Bangor.

Spotted Mark Zuckerberg at Fiddleheads in Bangor pic.twitter.com/MtqnkPdtWq — Max Prybylo (@mprybylo15) May 20, 2017

Seeing as the Fiddlehead is one of Bangor’s most acclaimed restaurants, we’re pleased Zuck and Priscilla chose well. We hope he enjoyed Bangor’s 24 hour a day performance art installation right outside the Fiddlehead’s window, aka the summer-long construction project.