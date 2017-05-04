American Folk Festival announces first five artists for 2017 festival, set for Aug. 25-27

Organizers of the American Folk Festival announced on Thursday morning the first five artists set to perform at this year’s event on the Bangor Waterfront, set for Aug. 25-27.

Executive director Heather McCarthy and AFF board chairman Richard Fournier were joined at an event held at the Parkside Children’s Learning Center by Bangor city council chair Joe Baldacci. The three unveiled the five artists, and highlighted the festival’s history in the city, and as a family-friendly late summer destination. Children at Parkside receive music education regularly,

“Music in the community helps people get excited about music in the schools,” said Jennifer Rice Montgomery, education director at Parkside.

McCarthy and Fournier also noted that the fourth annual Color Bangor fun run is set for 9 a.m. Saturday, May 13 on the Bangor Waterfront, in which participants get pelted with color cornstarch as they run or walk a course along the river. Pre-registration fees are $50 for adults and $25 for kids, and all proceeds benefit the AFF, so that it can continue to be a fee-free event. Registration can be done online at americanfolkfestival.com.

The initial artists announced were: