Graham Nash, Lyle Lovett set for summer concert series in Union

Photo of Graham Nash by Amy Grantham

Savage Oakes, the vineyard and winery in the Knox County town of Maine, each year hosts a summer concert series that’s unrivaled on the Midcoast. Two concerts have already been announced for this scenic venue and working winery, they include:

  • Graham Nash, guitarist and songwriter and part of the legendary Crosby, Still and Nash, set for 7:30 p.m. Thursday, July 20. Nash will share an intimate evening of songs and stories; concert-goers are encouraged to bring lawn chairs. Tickets are $56 and are available by calling 207-785-2828 or visiting www.SavageOakes.com.
  • Lyle Lovett and his Large Band, playing Texas swing, blues, folk and gospel, set for 7 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 13. Tickets are $70 and are available by calling 207-785-2828 or visiting www.SavageOakes.com.

Savage Oakes is located at 175 Barrett Hill Rd, just 1/3 mile off Route 17, in Union.

