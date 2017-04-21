Graham Nash, Lyle Lovett set for summer concert series in Union

Savage Oakes, the vineyard and winery in the Knox County town of Maine, each year hosts a summer concert series that’s unrivaled on the Midcoast. Two concerts have already been announced for this scenic venue and working winery, they include:

Graham Nash, guitarist and songwriter and part of the legendary Crosby, Still and Nash, set for 7:30 p.m. Thursday, July 20. Nash will share an intimate evening of songs and stories; concert-goers are encouraged to bring lawn chairs. Tickets are $56 and are available by calling 207-785-2828 or visiting www.SavageOakes.com.

Lyle Lovett and his Large Band, playing Texas swing, blues, folk and gospel, set for 7 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 13. Tickets are $70 and are available by calling 207-785-2828 or visiting www.SavageOakes.com.

Savage Oakes is located at 175 Barrett Hill Rd, just 1/3 mile off Route 17, in Union.