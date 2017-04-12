More new shows for Portland, including Tegan & Sara, Disco Biscuits, Pat Benatar, Spoon, Foster the People

A slew of new summer concerts have been announced for several venues in the Portland area; tickets for all the following concerts are all on sale via Ticketmaster. They are:
Maine State Pier, Portland
The Disco Biscuits, two concerts, Friday and Saturday, May 26 and 27
Pat Benatar and Neil Giraldo, Wednesday, June 26
Switchfoot, Lifehouse and Brynn Elliott, Saturday, Aug. 5
Gov’t Mule and Galactic, Wednesday, Aug. 9
Merrill Auditorium, Portland
Magician David Blaine, Friday, June 30
State Theatre, Portland
Tim & Eric 10th Anniversary Awesome Tour, Tuesday, July 11
Spoon, the New Pornographers and Jeff Beam, Saturday, July 22
Tegan & Sara, Friday, July 28
Thompson’s Point, Portland
Foster the People, Friday, June 9