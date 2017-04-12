More new shows for Portland, including Tegan & Sara, Disco Biscuits, Pat Benatar, Spoon, Foster the People

Concerts
By

Britt Daniel of Spoon/File photo

A slew of new summer concerts have been announced for several venues in the Portland area; tickets for all the following concerts are all on sale via Ticketmaster. They are:

Maine State Pier, Portland
The Disco Biscuits, two concerts, Friday and Saturday, May 26 and 27
Pat Benatar and Neil Giraldo, Wednesday, June 26
Switchfoot, Lifehouse and Brynn Elliott, Saturday, Aug. 5
Gov’t Mule and Galactic, Wednesday, Aug. 9

Merrill Auditorium, Portland
Magician David Blaine, Friday, June 30

State Theatre, Portland
Tim & Eric 10th Anniversary Awesome Tour, Tuesday, July 11
Spoon, the New Pornographers and Jeff Beam, Saturday, July 22
Tegan & Sara, Friday, July 28

Thompson’s Point, Portland
Foster the People, Friday, June 9

Emily Burnham

About Emily Burnham

Emily Burnham is a Maine native, UMaine graduate, proud Bangorian and a writer and editor for Bangor Metro Magazine, the Weekly and the Bangor Daily News, where she's worked since 2004. She reports on everything from local bands to local food to all the cool things going on in the Greater Bangor area. In her quest for stories, she's seen countless concerts and plays, been lobster fishing, interviewed celebrities, hung out with water buffalo and played in a ukulele orchestra. She's interested in everything that happens in Maine. Albums for review are accepted digitally only; please no CDs.