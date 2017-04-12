More new shows for Portland, including Tegan & Sara, Disco Biscuits, Pat Benatar, Spoon, Foster the People

A slew of new summer concerts have been announced for several venues in the Portland area; tickets for all the following concerts are all on sale via Ticketmaster. They are:

Maine State Pier, Portland

The Disco Biscuits, two concerts, Friday and Saturday, May 26 and 27

Pat Benatar and Neil Giraldo, Wednesday, June 26

Switchfoot, Lifehouse and Brynn Elliott, Saturday, Aug. 5

Gov’t Mule and Galactic, Wednesday, Aug. 9

Merrill Auditorium, Portland

Magician David Blaine, Friday, June 30

State Theatre, Portland

Tim & Eric 10th Anniversary Awesome Tour, Tuesday, July 11

Spoon, the New Pornographers and Jeff Beam, Saturday, July 22

Tegan & Sara, Friday, July 28

Thompson’s Point, Portland

Foster the People, Friday, June 9