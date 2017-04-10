Bangor Symphony announces 2017-2018 season, complete with “Wizard of Oz”-themed pops concert

The Bangor Symphony Orchestra announced at Sunday afternoon’s concert at the Collins Center for the Arts the new concerts for its upcoming 2017-2018 season.

The BSO will once again add a sixth Masterworks concert, a new addition first introduced for the 2016-2017 season, set for Jan. 28 and which will feature soloists from the BSO itself. The new season will feature everything from perennially popular symphonies from Beethoven, Mozart and Berlioz, to more modern programming including works from Arnold Schoenberg, Samuel Barber, Bela Bartok and Conni Ellisor. Guest soloists this year include piano stars William Wolfram and Orli Shaham, and violinists Rachel Lee Priday and Frank Almond.

It’ll also feature the holiday tradition of “The Nutcracker,” performed with the Robinson Ballet and the Bangor Area Children’s Choir, set for Dec. 16 and 17, and, for this year’s pops concert, “The Wonderful Music of Oz,” a symphonic tribute to the music of “The Wizard of Oz,” “The Wiz” and “Wicked,” conducted by Maestro Lucas Richman, set for March 18.

Season tickets and single tickets for the Masterworks season are already on sale through the Collins Center box office; single tickets for “The Nutcracker” and the pops concert go on sale on Sept. 5.

The schedule this year is as follows.

Masterworks I

SYMPHONIE FANTASTIQUE

3 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 22

Lucas Richman, Conductor

William Wolfram, Piano

Modest Mussorgsky Night on Bald Mountain

Franz Liszt Totentanz, featuring William Wolfram, piano

Hector Berlioz Symphonie Fantastique

Masterworks II

BRAHMS & DVORAK

3 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 12

Lucas Richman, Conductor

Rachel Lee Priday, Violin

Johannes Brahms Tragic Overture

Camille Saint-Saëns Violin Concerto No. 3, featuring Rachel Lee Priday, violin

Lucas Richman World Premiere

Antonín Dvořák Symphony No. 7

Masterworks III

MUSICIAN SHOWCASE

3 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 28, 2018

Lucas Richman, Conductor

Mo Nichols, Harp

Jonathan Laperle, Flute

Michael Dressler, Oboe

Kristen Finkbeiner, Clarinet

William Whitener, Trumpet

Arnold Schoenberg Notturno for Harp and Strings

Conni Ellisor Conversations in Silence

Maurice Ravel Introduction and Allegro

Samuel Barber Capricorn Concerto

Edvard Grieg Holberg Suite

Masterworks IV

WINTER DREAMS

3 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 25, 2018

Lucas Richman, Conductor

Orli Shaham, Piano

Bedřich Smetana Overture to The Bartered Bride

Bela Bartok Piano Concerto No. 3, featuring Orli Shaham, piano

Pyotr Ilyich Tchaikovsky Symphony No. 1, “Winter Dreams”

Masterworks V

MOZART & BEETHOVEN

3 p.m. Sunday, April 8, 2018

Lucas Richman, Conductor

University of Maine Singers and Oratorio Society

Ludwig Van Beethoven Symphony No. 1

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart Mass in C minor, K. 427

Masterworks VI

PINES OF ROME

Sunday, May 6, 2018 at 3PM

Lucas Richman, Conductor

Frank Almond, Violin

Gioachino Rossini Overture to The Barber of Seville

Ferruccio Busoni Violin Concerto No. 1 in D, featuring Frank Almond, violin

Giacomo Puccini Capriccio Sinfonico

Ottorino Respighi The Pines of Rome