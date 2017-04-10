Bangor Symphony announces 2017-2018 season, complete with “Wizard of Oz”-themed pops concert

The Bangor Symphony Orchestra announced at Sunday afternoon’s concert at the Collins Center for the Arts the new concerts for its upcoming 2017-2018 season.
The BSO will once again add a sixth Masterworks concert, a new addition first introduced for the 2016-2017 season, set for Jan. 28 and which will feature soloists from the BSO itself. The new season will feature everything from perennially popular symphonies from Beethoven, Mozart and Berlioz, to more modern programming including works from Arnold Schoenberg, Samuel Barber, Bela Bartok and Conni Ellisor. Guest soloists this year include piano stars William Wolfram and Orli Shaham, and violinists Rachel Lee Priday and Frank Almond.
It’ll also feature the holiday tradition of “The Nutcracker,” performed with the Robinson Ballet and the Bangor Area Children’s Choir, set for Dec. 16 and 17, and, for this year’s pops concert, “The Wonderful Music of Oz,” a symphonic tribute to the music of “The Wizard of Oz,” “The Wiz” and “Wicked,” conducted by Maestro Lucas Richman, set for March 18.
Season tickets and single tickets for the Masterworks season are already on sale through the Collins Center box office; single tickets for “The Nutcracker” and the pops concert go on sale on Sept. 5.
The schedule this year is as follows.
Masterworks I
SYMPHONIE FANTASTIQUE
3 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 22
Lucas Richman, Conductor
William Wolfram, Piano
Modest Mussorgsky Night on Bald Mountain
Franz Liszt Totentanz, featuring William Wolfram, piano
Hector Berlioz Symphonie Fantastique
Masterworks II
BRAHMS & DVORAK
3 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 12
Lucas Richman, Conductor
Rachel Lee Priday, Violin
Johannes Brahms Tragic Overture
Camille Saint-Saëns Violin Concerto No. 3, featuring Rachel Lee Priday, violin
Lucas Richman World Premiere
Antonín Dvořák Symphony No. 7
Masterworks III
MUSICIAN SHOWCASE
3 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 28, 2018
Lucas Richman, Conductor
Mo Nichols, Harp
Jonathan Laperle, Flute
Michael Dressler, Oboe
Kristen Finkbeiner, Clarinet
William Whitener, Trumpet
Arnold Schoenberg Notturno for Harp and Strings
Conni Ellisor Conversations in Silence
Maurice Ravel Introduction and Allegro
Samuel Barber Capricorn Concerto
Edvard Grieg Holberg Suite
Masterworks IV
WINTER DREAMS
3 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 25, 2018
Lucas Richman, Conductor
Orli Shaham, Piano
Bedřich Smetana Overture to The Bartered Bride
Bela Bartok Piano Concerto No. 3, featuring Orli Shaham, piano
Pyotr Ilyich Tchaikovsky Symphony No. 1, “Winter Dreams”
Masterworks V
MOZART & BEETHOVEN
3 p.m. Sunday, April 8, 2018
Lucas Richman, Conductor
University of Maine Singers and Oratorio Society
Ludwig Van Beethoven Symphony No. 1
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart Mass in C minor, K. 427
Masterworks VI
PINES OF ROME
Sunday, May 6, 2018 at 3PM
Lucas Richman, Conductor
Frank Almond, Violin
Gioachino Rossini Overture to The Barber of Seville
Ferruccio Busoni Violin Concerto No. 1 in D, featuring Frank Almond, violin
Giacomo Puccini Capriccio Sinfonico
Ottorino Respighi The Pines of Rome