5 Things To Do This Weekend, April 7-9: Might as well bust out the shorts and sandals!

1. How do I know it’s spring? Because after work today I’m going to go out and fill a new propane tank for the grill. That’s how I know. In Bangor this weekend, on Friday night take your pick from either two screenings of the Oscar-nominated “20th Century Women” courtesy of River City Cinema at COESPACE, at 6:30 and 9:30; indie rockers Weakened Friends and Midwestern Medicine at the Central Gallery, Little Rodeo at Paddy Murphy’s, or Bill Barnes at Nocturnem Drafthaus. Up in Orono, Celtic foursome the Napper Tandies are at Black Bear Brewing, and jam band Skosh is at Woodman’s. On Saturday, local favorites Chris Ross and the North are at the Downunder Club at Seasons, Cold Engines are at Paddy’s, Dave Mello is at Nocturnem, and Merther is at the Sea Dog, On Sunday, the BSO performs its annual choral concert, set for 3 p.m. at the Collins Center for the Arts in Orono.

2. It’s First Friday Art Walk night in Portland, so after your requisite viewing of a diverse array of visual arts around town, you can take in either a performance from the ensemble Stillman, Krimsky, Weisman & Weisman with guitarist Tom Kovacevic at the Space Gallery, First Friday comedy with Ian Stuart and Alan Richardson at Empire, the Dead Sessions at Port City Music Hall, jam band Shut Down Brown at Portland House of Music, or GoldenOak and Bold Riley at One Longfellow Square. On Saturday, there’s some heavy rock with Govinda, Snooze and Superorder at Port City, there’s a local burlesque show at Portland House of Music, there’s an evening of Middle Eastern music and dance with Jamileh and the Zapion Ensemble at the Space Gallery, and the Renovators are at One Longfellow.

3. The monthly Belfast Flying Shoes contradance kicks off at 7 p.m. Friday night at the American Legion Hall in Belfast, with music from Sassafras Stomp, while up in Unity, local rockers People of Earth and Vicky Andres are at Unity College Center for the Performing Arts. On Saturday, the country-roots duo Dale Watson and Ray Benson performs at the Strand Theatre in Rockland, while folk duo George Stevens and Kathy Westra are at Rock City Coffee.

4. Have you checked out the Human Origins exhibit at the Bangor Public Library? You absolutely should if you haven’t yet — it’s a rare treat to get a world-class, fascinating exhibit about human evolution like this in town. There’s also tons of programming happening at the library around the exhibit, like a 10:30 Saturday morning workshop on how to use Ancestry.com, followed by a 1 p.m. screening of the film “Inherit the Wind,” and all month at the Jordan Planetarium at the Emera Maine Astronomy Center on the UMaine campus, the star show “Natural Selection” is screened at 7 p.m. every Friday. Go learn something. You’ll be glad you did.

5. There’s lots more happening this weekend, like the annual social justice event the Hope Festival, set for 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Recreation Center on the UMaine campus, or the 29th annual Bud Light Reggae Fest, all weekend at Sugarloaf in Bethel. And if you’re into the idea of watching your community membes show off their goods, might I suggest either this year’s edition of the Mouth Off Lip Sync event at the Grand Theatre in Ellsworth, in which people you surely know lip sync to pop songs? That’s set for 7 p.m. Saturday. There’s also the annual Dancing for the Stars event, benefiting the Philips Strickland House and the UMaine Performing Arts School, in which familiar local faces are paired with ballroom dancers. You know who’s dancing that night? Our own John Holyoke. That’s worth the price of admission alone. It’s set for 6 p.m. Saturday at the Anah Shrine Temple on Broadway in Bangor.