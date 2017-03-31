Penobscot Theatre announces shows for 2017-2018 season, including “Beauty and the Beast”

Penobscot Theatre Company announced on Thursday the lineup for its 2017-2018 season, which will feature four Maine premieres, one regional theater favorite, and a Broadway musical that’s currently a feature film that’s at the top of the movie theater box office. Full and partial season passes are currently available at the PTC box office at the Bangor Opera House, or by calling 942-3333.

Shows include:

The Fabulous Lipitones by John Markus and Mark St. Germain ( Sept. 7-24 ), an a cappella musical comedy, and a Maine premiere.

Misery by William Goldman ( Oct. 12-Nov. 5 ), an adaptation of Stephen King’s terrifying novel, was recently featured on Broadway starring Bruce Willis and Laurie Metcalf. It’s a Maine premiere as well.

Beauty and the Beast, by Alan Menken, Tim Rice and Howard Ashman (December 7-30), this Disney movie turned Broadway musical is based on the classic fairy tale, and enjoys renewed popularity with the current hit movie. The run will include four matinees especially for students and extra matinees for general audiences.

Escanaba in da Moonlight by Jeff Daniels ( Feb. 1-18, 2018 ) is a hunting story to beat all hunting stories, written by actor and playwright Jeff Daniels. Again, a Maine premiere.

Ugly Lies the Bone by Lindsey Ferrentino ( March 15-April 1, 2018 ) tells the story of a young woman, after three tours in Afghanistan, healing through a pioneering virtual reality therapy. Maine premiere.

The Spitfire Grill, music and book by James Valcq, lyrics and book by Fred Alley ( April 26-May 13, 2018 ), a folk music-themed musical that’s been a favorite of regional theaters nationwide. It’s based on the 1996 film by Lee David Zlotoff, about a parolee who finds food for her soul and hope for the future at a rural diner.

An additional seventh show — generally a musical, and generally set for June and early July — will be announced over the winter.