Four new shows for Maine State Pier: Volbeat, Primus, 311, Dark Star Orchestra

Waterfront Concerts announced four new shows for this summer at the Maine State Pier in Portland. All tickets are on sale via Ticketmaster. They include:
- Danish metal band Volbeat, set for Saturday, May 13. Volbeat is one of the most popular touring metal bands in the world; their most recent album is “Seal The Deal and Let’s Boogie,” which came out last summer. Tickets for the concert go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday, March 24.
- Reggae-tinged rock band 311, with guests New Politics and the Skints, set for Saturday, July 8. 311 rose to popularity in the 1990s with songs like “All Mixed Up” and Down. Tickets for the concert are already on sale.
- A double bill of rock featuring Primus and Clutch, set for Tuesday, July 25. Primus is known for its bass-heavy psychedelic heavy rock, fronted by legendary bassist Les Claypool; Clutch has released ten albums of modern rock over its nearly 25-year career. Tickets for the concert go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday, March. 24.
- Dark Star Orchestra, a Grateful Dead tribute act, set for Sunday, Aug. 6. Tickets for the concert go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday, March. 24.