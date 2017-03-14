Two more shows for Thompson’s Point in Portland: The Shins and My Morning Jacket

The State Theatre Presents announced two more shows this week for it’s growing summer concert season at Thompson’s Point in Portland, with tickets for both shows going on sale at 10 a.m. Friday, March 17 via Ticketmaster.

The Shins, the Albuquerque, New Mexico band known for their several popular indie rock albums including “Chutes Too Narrow,” “Wincing the Night Away” and brand new album “Heartworms,” will perform on Friday, June 16. Tickets are $42 in advance.

My Morning Jacket, who for nearly 20 years has produced seven full length albums of rock music spanning psychedelic, jam band, Southern rock and indie rock, will perform on Tuesday, July 11. They’ll be joined by blues guitarist Gary Clark Jr. Tickets are $46 in advance.

These two shows join previously announced Thompson’s Point shows including The xx on May 26, Ween on June 10, Michael Franti & Spearhead on June 20, Elvis Costello and the Imposters on July 24, Fleet Foxes on July 27, Wilco on July 30 and Glass Animals on Aug. 3. For more information, visit statetheatrepresents.com.