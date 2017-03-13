Tool set for opening concert of 2017 Darling’s Waterfront Pavilion season

Acclaimed rock band Tool will be the first concert of the 2017 Machias Savings Bank concert series, with a show set for Saturday, May 27 at the Darling’s Waterfront Pavilion. Tickets for the concert will go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday, March 17 via Ticketmaster. Ticket are priced between $69.50 and $89.50.

Emerging in the early 1990s, Tool bridged the gap between classic heavy metal and alternative rock, mixing grinding guitars, dark thundering rhythms, and challenging lyrics. The band (singer Maynard James Keenan, drummer Danny Carey, guitarist and video director Adam Jones and bassist Justin Chancellor) never appeared in its own videos, which were typically intense and macabre, yet their brooding sound found a large mainstream following. The band has released just four full-length albums, including 1992’s “Undertow,” 1996’s “Aenima,” 2001’s “Lateralus” and 2006’s “10,000 Days.” The band has not released any new material in more than a decade, though rumors persist that a new album may be arriving this year.

Tool joins previously announced Waterfront Concerts in Bangor, including Jack Johnson on June 7, Nickelback on July 7, Rod Stewart and Cyndi Lauper on July 14, Sam Hunt on July 21, Rise Above Fest July 22 and 23, the Dropkick Murphys and Rancid on July 27, OneRepublic and Fitz and the Tantrums on Aug. 5, and REO Speedwagon and Styx on Aug. 20. For more information, visit waterfrontconcerts.com.