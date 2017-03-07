More Portland shows announced; Fleet Foxes, Wilco, Joe Bonamassa, more

Wilco. File photo.

More concerts at several outdoor Portland venues were announced in the past few days, including a reformed indie folk outfit, an acclaimed contemporary rock band, and a blues favorite. Concerts include:

  • Country musician Billy Currington, set for July 7 at the Maine State Pier in Portland. Tickets go on sale via Ticketmaster on March 10.
  • Recently reformed indie folk band Fleet Foxes, which will release its first album in six years, “Crack-Up,” will play at Thompson’s Point in Portland on Thursday, July 27. Tickets go on sale via Ticketmaster at 10 a.m. March 10.
  • Indie rock legends Wilco, set for Sunday, July 30 at Thompson’s Point in Portland. Tickets are already on sale via Ticketmaster.
  • Blues guitarist Joe Bonamassa, a favorite among blues fans, will play on Friday, Aug. 11 at the Maine State Pier. Tickets for this Waterfront Concerts show go on sale on March 10.
