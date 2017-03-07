Dropkick Murphys and Rancid set for July concert at Darling’s Waterfront Pavilion

American punk bands the Dropkick Murphys and Rancid will play a summertime concert in Bangor, with a tour also featuring the Bouncing Souls and Jake Burns of the Stiff Little Fingers set to stop at the Darling’s Waterfront Pavilion on Thursday, July 27. Tickets for the show go on sale via Ticketmaster at 10 am. on Friday, March 10.

The Dropkick Murphys, formed in the late 1990s, are among the most popular bands to come out of New England in the last 20 years. The Boston-based punk band started out on punk label Hellcat Records, eventually releasing their albums on their own label, Born & Bred. Singles including “Tessie,” “I’m Shipping Up To Boston” and “The State of Massachusetts” hit the Billboard charts in the late 2000s, and the band released its ninth and latest album, “11 Short Stories of Pain and Glory,” in January 2017. The Dropkick Murphys last played on the Bangor Waterfront in 2011.

The roots of Rancid are traceable back to Operation Ivy at 924 Gilman Street in Berkeley, CA. circa 1987. After Operation Ivy broke up, Tim Armstrong and Matt Freeman went on to form Rancid, which has released eight albums over the course of 24 years, including the highly popular late 1990s albums “…And Out Come The Wolves” and “Life Won’t Wait,” all on Hellcat/Epitaph records. A new album is expected to come out this year.

Joining Rancid and the Dropkicks will be the New Jersey-based Bouncing Souls, a more light-hearted punk band that has released ten albums since 1994, and Jake Burns, singer of the Northern Ireland 1970s punks the Stiff Little Fingers, who has gone on to have a successful solo career.