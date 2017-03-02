Four new concert announcements for Maine State Pier in Portland, Augusta Civic Center

Concerts
By


Four new concerts were announced this week — two Waterfront Concerts shows at the Maine State Pier in Portland, and a country show and a rock show at the Augusta Civic Center. They are:

  • Country singer Travis Tritt, Saturday, May 21 at the Augusta Civic Center; tickets on sale now via Ticketmaster.
  • Jam bands Slightly Stoopid, Iration, J. Boog and The Movement, Saturday, July 2 at the Maine State Pier; tickets on sale March 10 via Ticketmaster.
  • The Goo Goo Dolls and Phillip Phillips, Wednesday, Aug. 16 at the Maine State Pier; tickets on sale March 3 via Ticketmaster.
  • Southern rock band the Marshall Tucker Band, Saturday, Sept. 23 at the Augusta Civic Center; tickets on sale now via Ticketmaster.

 

Emily Burnham

