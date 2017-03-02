This Stephen King comic tells a story about art, life and desks — with a great Bangor shoutout

Web comic ZenPencils, created by artist Gavin Aung Than, has been taking quotes from fascinating people and bringing them to life with colorful multi-panel comics for the past five years. For this week’s comic, he chose a quote from Stephen King, relaying a short but sweet story about his succession of writing desks, spanning many decades of his career. There are many nice visual mentions of Maine things — from the iconic Bangor house, to the Bangor Daily News itself. Thanks, Gavin!
Emily Burnham
Emily Burnham is a Maine native, UMaine graduate, proud Bangorian and a writer and editor for Bangor Metro Magazine, the Weekly and the Bangor Daily News, where she's worked since 2004. She reports on everything from local bands to local food to all the cool things going on in the Greater Bangor area.