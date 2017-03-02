5 Things To Do This Weekend, March 3-5: Eat, drink and be merry

1. Friday night offers up some uniquely Bangor arts events, including a pop-up show for fabulous pen-and-ink and wood artist Hannah Kreitzer at COESPACE, and an opening for assemblage artists Wally Warren and Joe Kennedy at The Rock & Art Shop. Later that evening, take your pick from Fules Gold at Paddy Murphy’s, Bill Barnes at Nocturnem Drafthaus, or Dance Yourself Clean at the Sea Dog, while up in Orono, it’s opening weekend for Some Theatre Company’s production of “Agnes of God” at the Keith Anderson Community Center, while the Will St. Peter Trio performs at Black Bear Brewing. It’s also the last weekend of the tournaments in Bangor; the Cross Insurance Center plays host to the class C and D championships on Saturday, and cheering championships on Sunday. On Saturday, there’s Stone Free at Paddy’s, Chris and Liz Lannon at Nocturnem, Koostix at Sea Dog, and the Fox and the Hound at the Downunder Club at Seasons, and up in Orono, there’s the 7:30 p.m. Saturday night “Music of Star Wars” concert at the Collins Center for the Arts, courtesy of the Bangor Symphony Orchestra (there’s another concert at 3 p.m. Sunday as well).

2. It’s First Friday Art Walk night in Portland, so put on your cutest late winter outfit and get to walking, people! Later that night, there’s First Friday comedy with Colby Bradshaw and Ian Stuart at Empire, following by throwback night with DJ KTF; Port City Music Hall hosts Maine Academy of Modern Music’s Girls Rock night; there’s Armies, Sister Sparrow and the Dirty Birds and the Working Dead at Portland House of Music; and there’s the THE BAND Band, a Band cover band, at One Longfellow Square. There’s also two very cool indie rock shows, including Yonatan Gat, Friend Roulette and Diva Cup at Space Gallery, and the Snaex and Micah Blue Smaldone record release at Mayo Street Arts. On Saturday, take your pick from Max Creek and the Jamie McLean Band at Port City Music Hall, local bands Acadia, Wait, Mirth and Woven in Hiatus at Empire, or Cuban jazz band Primo Cubano at Portland House of Music. There’s also the very cool March Forth event, a benefit for the Mark Baumer Sustainability Fund, featuring loads of local music and art. On Sunday, Melvin Seals and JGB are at Port City, and the Gawler Family Band is at One Longfellow Square. Oh, and don’t forget — this weekend brings the first-ever Sunaana Festival, set for all day Saturday at Thompson’s Point, featuring lots of great Maine and Icelandic bands, and lots of great beer.

3. Friday night will be a party in Camden, as Cajun musician CJ Chenier is set for a (rescheduled) show at the Camden Opera House; that night, there’s also singer-songwriter Matthew Wolcott at the Unity College Center for the Performing Arts, and songwriter Cam King at Rock City Coffee in Rockland. On Saturday, enjoy the highly anticipated concert from The Sweetback Sisters and Girls, Guns and Glory at the Strand Theatre in Rockland; there’s also Huntertones and the Bill Barnes Jazz Trio at the Rockport Opera House, in a benefit for LifeFlight, and songwriters Heather Hardy and Dave Martin at Rock City Coffee. On Sunday, Celtic band Lunasa performs at the Camden Opera House.

4. It’s Maine Restaurant Week, so if you’re the sort of person that looks forward to an opportunity to eat fabulous food on the cheap, this is your lucky weekend. In addition to all those great deals at fantastic restaurants — though for an event dubbed “Maine” they are almost entirely in the Portland area, with a token few north of Brunswick — there are some fun events (again, all in Portland). They include a cocktail competition at 3 p.m. Friday at Sonny’s in Portland, a coffee-themed pairing event at noon Sunday at Coffee by Design, and pub crawls starting at 6:15 p.m. each night at Liquid Riot. For more information, visit the website.

5. Anyone the watched the entirety of the Oscars last weekend was likely staring in the same slack-jawed confusion as I was at the very end. Now that, after all, “Moonlight” has been crowned Best Picture, now’s a great time to see the movie! It’s screening all over the place, including at 6:30 and 9 p.m. courtesy River City Cinema at COESPACE in Bangor Friday night; it’s also back at Railroad Square Cinemas in Waterville, alongside fellow winners and nominees “Lion,” “The Salesman” and “The Red Turtle.” Feeling a bit more action-y or thriller-y? “Get Out,” the critically acclaimed hit horror movie, is at all major cinemas, as is “Logan,” the latest X-Men movie and last one to feature everybody’s favorite knife-hands-dude, Wolverine (as played by Hugh Jackman, anyway). And the not-winner, “La La Land,” is also screening at various cinemas around the state; check your local listings.