Ween, Elvis Costello set for June, July concerts at Thompson’s Point in Portland

Elvis Costello/BDN file photo

The State Theatre Presents announced on Monday morning two concerts in its summer 2017 series: cult favorites Ween are set for a Saturday, June 10 show, and Elvis Costello and the Imposters will perform on Monday, July 24. Tickets for both shows go on sale on Friday, March 3 via Ticketmaster.

Ween are among the most beloved cult acts of all time, with a nearly 30-year history spanning every genre imaginable, from rock and soul to psychedelic, country, electronic and the truly bizarre. After 11 studio albums and a three-year hiatus from 2012 to 2015, childhood friends Aaron Freeman and Mickey Melchiondo reformed in 2016 to play a number of sold-out shows all over the country.

Legendary songwriter Elvis Costello has released 24 studio albums, starting with his incendiary 1977 debut, “My Aim Is True,” and running through 2010, with “National Ransom,” alongside seven collaborative albums with artists as diverse as Burt Bacharach (1998) and the Roots (2013). On his summer 2016 tour, he and his band will highlight songs from his 1982 album, “Imperial Bedroom.”

Other previously announced Thompson’s Point concerts include the Xx on May 26, Michael Franti and Spearhead on June 20, and Glass Animals on Aug. 3. For more information, visit statetheatreportland.com.


