2017 Rise Above Fest set for Bangor Waterfront, expanded to two days, features Korn, Shinedown

Waterfront Concerts announced the return of the Rise Above Fest, a yearly concert featuring metal and modern rock bands and benefiting suicide prevention organization SAVE (Suicide Awareness Voices of Education). This year, the show’s fifth year, will be expanded to two full days, July 22 and 23, at the Darling’s Waterfront Pavilion, and will feature a total of 16 bands, with more added in the coming months. Tickets for the two-day festival will go on sale Feb. 24 via Ticketmaster.

Day one will feature headliner KORN, who in the 1990s were among rock’s biggest acts, with albums like “Follow the Leader,” “Life is Peachy” and “Issues” all selling millions of copies. Joining KORN on day one will be Stone Sour, co-organizers of the festival Seether, Skillet, Falling in Reverse, Red Sun Rising, Crobot, Dragon Force, Cane Hill, Ded and Killer at Large.

Day two will feature headliner Shinedown, whose 2004 single, a cover of Lynyrd Skynyrd’s “Simple Man,” was a massive hit, and whose 2008 album, “The Sound of Madness,” went double platinum, spawning the hit single “Second Chance.” Joining Shinedown on day two will be Halestorm, Theory of a Deadman, Hellyeah, All That Remains, Pop Evil, Starset, Avatar, Kyng and Black Map.

The expanded festival will also offer fans a “Metal Camp” accommodation offer to go along with two-day passes, which start at $90 and go up from there.

Seether’s lead singer, Shaun Morgan, started Rise Above Fest as a way to raise money for SAVE after his brother committed suicide in 2007. Now in its fifth year in Bangor, the festival has raised more than $100,000 for suicide prevention.

All purchasers of previous years Rise Above Festival tickets will receive an exclusive pre-sale code for this year’s Rise Above Fest. For more information, visit waterfrontconcerts.com.



