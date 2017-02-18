Surprise! J.J. Abrams announces new Stephen King series on Hulu, “Castle Rock”

Stephen King fans were likely taken by surprise on Friday, when super-producer J.J. Abrams’ company Bad Robot dropped a teaser trailer for a new Hulu limited series called “Castle Rock.” While very little is known about the series, the trailer points to many of King’s most iconic characters and locations, from Annie Wilkes and Danny Torrance to the “Needful Things” shop.





The series is written by Sam Shaw, creator of the TV series “Manhattan,” and Dusty Thomason, according to a post on Deadline.com. There’s no IMDB listing. There’s no release date set. We have no clue what the idea for this show is — is it based on existing King stories? Are these all-new stories? Who’s cast in it? Did they film any of it in Maine, considering Castle Rock is one of his most famous fictional small Maine town? Let the speculation begin!