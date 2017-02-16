Rock band OneRepublic set for August show at Darling’s Waterfront Pavilion in Bangor

OneRepublic, Fitz and the Tantrums and James Arthur will bring a triple bill of modern rock to the Darling’s Waterfront Pavilion in Bangor on Saturday, Aug. 5. Tickets for the concert, part of the Machias Savings Bank concert series, will go on sale on Friday, Feb. 24 at 10 a.m., via Ticketmaster.

Contemporary rock band OneRepublic released their debut album “Dreaming Out Loud” in 2007, including the hit single “Apologize,” which received a Grammy nomination. The band’s sophomore album, 2009’s “Waking Up,” produced three singles: “All the Right Moves,” “Secrets” and “Good Life.”

OneRepublic’s third studio album “Native,” was released in March 2013 and produced their biggest song to date “Counting Stars,” which reached numberone in 54 countries and has sold over 10 million downloads. Their newest album “Oh My My,” featuring the hit singles “Wherever I Go,” “Kids” and new single “Let’s Hurt Tonight,” was released in the fall of 2016. OneRepublic will tour with U2 for four days before heading out on their summer tour.

Los Angeles-based Fitz and The Tantrums’ current album – titled “Fitz and The Tantrums” – was released last summer and features their biggest hit to date, “HandClap.” James Arthur was the winner of season 12 of “The X-Factor UK.”

Other previously announced 2017 Waterfront Concerts in Bangor include Jack Johnson on June 7, Nickelback on July 7, Rod Stewart and Cyndi Lauper on July 14, and Sam Hunt on July 21. For more information, visit waterfrontconcerts.com.