REO Speedwagon, Styx and Don Felder to return to Darling’s Waterfront Pavilion this summer

Waterfront Concerts announced Thursday evening that three perennial favorites on the Bangor Waterfront — REO Speedwagon, Styx and Don Felder — will return for another show set for Sunday, Aug. 20 at the Darling’s Waterfront Pavilion. Tickets for the concert will go on sale on Feb. 24.

REO Speedwagon played on the waterfront last summer, with Def Leppard and Tesla. Styx played in 2014 with Don Felder, and in 2012, also with REO Speedwagon. All three are classic rock legends, with REO famous for songs like “Can’t Fight This Feeling” and “Take It On The Run,” Styx for songs like “Come Saily Away” and “Mr. Roboto,” and Felder as lead guitarist for the Eagles for nearly 30 years.

Other previously announced 2017 Waterfront Concerts in Bangor include Jack Johnson on June 7, Nickelback on July 7, Rod Stewart and Cyndi Lauper on July 14, Sam Hunt on July 21 and OneRepublic and Fitz and the Tantrums on Aug. 5. For more information, visit waterfrontconcerts.com.