The Chainsmokers, EDM duo featuring Freeport native, won a Grammy last night

The Chainsmokers (Drew Taggart and Alex Pall) during the arrivals at the 59th Annual Grammy Awards at Staples Center in Los Angeles on Sunday, Feb. 12, 2017. (Marcus Yam/Los Angeles Times/TNS)

A Maine native received a Grammy last night, and also accepted the award for Best Rock Song on behalf of the late, great David Bowie.

Freeport native Drew Taggart, who with Alex Pall makes up the electronic dance duo the Chainsmokers, won a Grammy for Best Dance Recording for their song “Don’t Let Me Down,” featuring vocals from singer Daya. The duo was nominated for two other awards, including Best New Artist, which they lost to Chance the Rapper, and Best Pop Duo Performance, which they lost to Twenty One Pilots. The Chainsmokers also presented the award for Best Rock Song, which was won by the late David Bowie. They accepted the award on his behalf.

Another Mainer was nominated for a Grammy as well — Richard Nickerson, a Windham High School music teacher and Houlton native, was up for the Grammy’s Music Educator of the Year. Sadly, he lost to California music teacher Keith Hancock.


