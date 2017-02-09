Waterfront Concerts announces Jack Johnson to play June concert in Bangor

Photo courtesy of Morgan Maassen

Jack Johnson, the multi-platinum singer-songwriter, announced his first major tour in since 2014, which will have a stop at the Darling’s Waterfront Pavilion in Bangor on Wednesday, June 7. Tickets for the summertime show, with opening act Bahamas, go on sale on Feb. 17 via Ticketmaster.

Johnson also released a new song, “Fragments,” which will be part of his new soundtrack to the new documentary, “The Smog of the Sea,” about ocean pollution. Johnson’s albums “Brushfire Fairytales,” “Curious George (Soundtrack),” “On and On” and “In Between Dreams” and “Sleep Through the Static” all went platinum, spawning hit singles like “Better Together,” “Banana Pancakes,” “Upside Down,” “Flake” and “I Got You.”

Jack Johnson joins previously announced concerts at the Darling’s Waterfront Pavilion including Nickelback on July 7, Rod Stewart and Cyndi Lauper on July 14 and Sam Hunt on July 21. For more information, visit waterfrontconcerts.com.

