Nickelback to play July show in Bangor, making up for canceled 2015 tour date

Waterfront Concerts announced on Wednesday morning that Canadian rock band Nickelback would play a show in Bangor on Friday, July 7 at the Darling’s Waterfront Pavilion with guests Daughtry and Shaman’s Harvest, as part of the 2017 Machias Savings Bank Concert Series. Tickets for the summer concert will go on sale to the general public on Saturday, Feb. 11 via Ticketmaster.

Nickelback was scheduled to play a show in Bangor in 2015, but the entire No Fixed Address tour was canceled after lead singer Chad Kroeger underwent surgery on his vocal chords.

Nickelback is set to release its ninth album, “Feed the Machine,” on Friday, June 9. The album’s lead single and title track “Feed the Machine” is already released to radio and online.

