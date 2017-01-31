Rock legend David Crosby set for May concert at the Criterion Theatre in Bar Harbor

Founding members of The Byrds, one-third of Crosby, Stills & Nash, solo artist and Rock and Roll Hall of Fame inductee David Crosby is set for a concert on May 26 at the Criterion Theatre in Bar Harbor. Tickets for the tour are set to go on sale on Feb. 3; check back with the Criterion Theatre’s website or David Crosby’s website for more information.

Crosby has released five solo albums, 12 albums with the Byrds and eight albums with Crosby, Still & Nash (and sometimes Young), including most recently his newest solo album, “Lighthouse,” which came out in October 2016. His legendary career has spawned such iconic songs as “Almost Cut My Hair,” “Wooden Ships” and “Guinevere” and many other hits. Crosby announced his spring 2017 tour yesterday, Jan. 30, via his website and social media.

The recently renovated 1932 Criterion Theatre holds around 900 people, and hosts several concerts per year; in the past, it has hosted songwriter Steve Earle, local rockers the Mallett Brothers Band and an array of classical and jazz ensembles. This weekend, the theater will host Maine “holler folk” band the Ghost of Paul Revere on Saturday, Feb. 4.